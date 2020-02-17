Emmanuel Adebayor Signs For Olimpia | Tim Vickery

The signing of the soon to be 36-year old may not be as mad as some say.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Emmanuel Adebayor Signs For Olimpia

Keisuke Honda was greeted like the messiah by Botafogo fans when he joined the Brazilian club a couple of weeks ago. At least two thousand went to Rio de Janeiro airport to welcome the veteran Japanese international, and there were more than six times as many in the stadium the next day to witness his presentation.

A similar hubbub was seen in Paraguay last week when Emmanuel Adebayor flew in to sign for local giants Olimpia. Domestic Paraguayan football is emphatically unaccustomed to receiving this type of global star, and he too had a sizeable welcoming committee at the airport.

There is an easy quip to be made with Adebayor. The Togo striker’s career has included spells at Arsenal, Real Madrid and Tottenham. Next week he will be 36 – but Olimpia have signed him to be the junior partner in their attacking double act. Main man Roque Santa Cruz is 38.

But there is no joke. This is potentially a serious move.

The scenes surrounding Honda in Rio are at least partially rooted in desperation. Botafogo boasted some of the greatest name sin Brazilian football, key players in the World Cup wins of 1958, 62 and 70. But the fan base is relatively small – especially in comparison to local titans Flamengo, who are sweeping all before them. Drowning in debt, Botafogo can only look on enviously. In the current century they have spent time in the second division and at their best have tended to be organized rather than inspired. Signing Honda is a chance for the fans to revel in their own history, and a magnet to attract international attention and, possibly, international investors – the club is studying a transformation into becoming a business, and money from abroad is seen as the great savior. On the field, for all of his undoubted left footed quality, Honda would seem to be in decline. Last year he struggled to get a game in the Dutch league with Vitesse Arnhem. He will surely have his moments. But few are dreaming that he will be leading the team to major titles.

With Adebayor the situation is a little different. True, he fell out with his last club in Turkey. But he has remained a consistent goalscorer. And he is joining a club that are in the hunt for silverware. Paraguay holds two separate championships a year. Olimpia have won the last four. And their sights are set higher.