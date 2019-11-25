Flamengo Seal Copa Libertadores In Dramatic Fashion | Tim Vickery

Imagine that River Plate had held on to win. There is an obvious accusation that could have been levelled against the Flamengo side that has done so well under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus – that they are nothing but a domestic phenomenon.

And it would have been a fair charge. They have rolled over Brazilian side after Brazilian side – confirmed on Sunday when, without even taking the field, they wrapped up the local league title. In the quarter and semi finals of the Libertadores they were pitched against Brazilian opposition. But their record against foreign teams is not nearly so impressive. In the group stages of the competition, before the era of Jorge Jesus, they lost at home and drew away to Penarol of Uruguay. In the first knock out round, with the Portuguese already in charge, they were well beaten away to Emelec of Ecuador and needed a nervy penalty shoot out to get through.

But now they have overcome River Plate, Flamengo have the chance to go on to a bigger stage. Next month they will represent South America in the Club World Cup in Qatar, where they are dreaming of a dream final against Liverpool.

This match holds out the prospect of something that has never happened in the 15 years of the trophy’s current format – a Copa Libertadores winner prepared to go toe to toe with the holders of the Champions League. If Flamengo can do that and give a good account of themselves, then even if they were to be beaten it would bring the club to the attention of a worldwide audience.

And as winners of the 2019 Libertadores, they have also guaranteed a place in the new, expanded Club World Cup that FIFA aim to launch in mid 2021.

Flamengo have a massive fan base in a giant, football crazed country. They have long had the potential to turn themselves into a truly global powerhouse. One mistake from Lucas Pratto could help turn that potential into reality. No wonder that Brazilian fans were joking about the River Plate striker after the game. One quip doing the rounds on social media was that Pratto had done more for Flamengo than even the great Zico had managed.

