Football And The Impact of The First World War | Tim Vickery

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Football And The Impact of The First World War

‘Brothers in Football’ is a fascinating documentary about the links between Corinthian Casuals of England and the Corinthians of Sao Paulo, the biggest club in South America’s biggest city.

The Brazilian club was named in tribute to the English one, who made a South American tour in 1910. The clubs would have met four years later, but the outbreak of the First World War caused the English players to rush home and enlist – many were killed in action and the original Corinthians were never the same again. Now, of course, the son has grown far bigger than the father, and the documentary, which aired recently on BT Sport, focuses on a poignant reunion in January 2015, when the teams met in Sao Paulo, finally completing the fixture that could not go ahead 101 years earlier.

This, perhaps, serves as a powerful symbol of the influence of the First World War on the global development of football.

The game in no man’s land, part of the Christmas truce of 1914, has gone down in legend. It was not repeated. But countless games did take place behind the lines, introducing the sport to rural European youth who until that point may not have come into contact with an urban pursuit. It may be the case that the 1914-18 conflict consolidated football in Europe in a similar way to the manner in which baseball took on huge importance during the American Civil War.