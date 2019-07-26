Gareth Bale Bound For China? | Brian Glanville

Glanville gives his thoughts on what could be a lucrative move for the Welshman.

Brian Glanville: Gareth Bale Bound For China?

Once more what we might call The China Syndrome. The latest probable recruit being none other than the 30-year-old Welsh international attacker Gareth Bale. Real Madrid have been paying him a colossal £350,000 a week. Only in China, still so far behind as a football force, are there reportedly clubs prepared to pay that immense salary but apparently those clubs would not wish to pay a transfer fee.

Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid manager, clearly cannot be rid of Bale soon enough. The player’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, angrily declares that his man has not been show sufficient respect.

Bale cost £85million when he moved from Spurs six years ago and has figured in the Spanish club’s multiple successes. Shanghai Shenhua are prepared to pay the player even more. The angry agent Barnett declares Zidane to be a disgrace who has not shown his player proper respect.

Quite why Zidane has been so keen to be rid of the player is a little obscure.

“There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done,” is a somewhat obscure declaration by Zidane. Whish raises the question of why in this case it needs to be done.

Zidane’s public statements do not really explain why he is so keen to let go a player who has shown consistently excellent form in the club’s string of triumphs. To say, “it’s for the best of everyone” does not really tell us much.

Big clubs such as Spurs and Manchester United are reportedly not interested in acquiring Bale. Chinese clubs, as we know, can offer vast wages but the country remains a football backwater. With little signs of any radical improvement.