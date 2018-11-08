“Infantino Is As Rotten As Blatter” | Brian Glanville

Almost concurrently, one learns of bizarre behaviour by Infantino when he was the general secretary of UEFA. When Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain seemed bang to rights over huge, unlawful expenditure, what did Infantino do but try to outflank his own investigators, arranging at a meeting with Man City officials to agree the club would seek an amicable settlement. Later he would behave similarly with PSG. City have angrily denied the report but it seems to have basis in reality.

The latest schemes by major European clubs to set up their own European Super League evoke memories of past attempts to do it. I would have thought the Greed is Good League, as I from the beginining termed the Premiership, was generating far more than enough money for the high rollers. But what especially sticks in the craw is the intention of the would-be breakaway clubs to make several of the most powerful of them exemp from any kind of relegation; though come to think of it, where would they relegate to, having once resigned from their various Leagues?

Such an arrangement would surely give a certain sterility, an inorganic aspect to such a league. I would be surprised to see such a league happen, any more than it did in the past.

*********************

With Manchester City still in dominant form, though not in Europe, it has been opined that they could emulate Arsenal by going a whole season in the league unbeaten. Except that the Gunners should not have gone unbeaten. It was only a phoney penalty, procured when their French international Pires dived, which saved them from an early home defeat by an infuriated Harry Redknapp’s Portsmouth.

