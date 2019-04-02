Internazionale Are In Crisis | Paddy Agnew

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Internazionale Are In Crisis

“Work it out for yourselves. It is humiliating to have to enter into negotiations to persuade a player to pull on the Inter shirt. So, what does this mean? In future when I name the squad for a game, do I have to send off 20 E-mails to the players’ lawyers.”

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is the speaker and his post-match interview following Inter’s 1-0 home defeat by Lazio on Sunday night seems destined to become a collector’s item. There was no bonhomie, none of the usual cliched “footballspeak”, simply the thoughts of an exasperated coach who intends to teach a lesson to the club’s superstar, Argentine Mauro Icardi.

Out of the Inter team for six weeks now, ostensibly because of a knee problem but in reality because of his failure to agree a new contract with the club, Icardi was again left out of the team for the Lazio game. This most recent “exclusion” had caused major surprise because all the signs prior to Sunday had suggested that Inter and Icardi were well on the road to resolving their differences.

After an extended period of negotiations, some formal but many via social media and TV interviews, and after a series of meetings between Inter Managing Director, Beppe Marotta and Icardi’s lawyer, the player finally returned to first team training early last week. Inter’s destructive and costly internal war with its main goalscorer seemed to be finally at an end.

So much so that some commentators even suggested that Icardi might be in line for a recall to the team on Sunday night. Given that Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine striker who has done well as Icardi’s substitute, was ruled out through injury, this seemed a plausible speculation.

Those commentators, however, had not bargained for Spalletti’s traditional, intransigent interpretation of internal team discipline. When Icardi’s agent-wife, Wanda Nara, had criticised some of the Inter players during a TV interview last month, many (and not just Inter club directors) felt that Icardi, via his wife, had done the unforgiveable. They had broken that sacrosanct dressing room rule which argues that you never publicly criticise team mates. There were suggestions that Icardi, captain of the team until February, would have to aplogize to his team mates. As of now, we do not know if he ever did offer such an apology to the dressing room inner sanctum.

What we do know is that, as far as Spalletti was concerned, he was not yet entitled to return to the team on Sunday night. In his absence, the Inter attack was led by a three man attack of Matteo Politano, Croat Ivan Perisic and Senegal’s Keita Baldé. When the man from Sky TV inevitably asked Spalletti if Icardi’s absence had been crucial to the negative result, he prompted a veritable verbal explosion from the Inter coach:

“Is it not true that we qualified for the Champions League this season for the first time in six years? Yet, in all those other years, Icardi was playing for Inter and we didn’t qualify. How many games like tonight, or worse than tonight, have we lost with Icardi in the side?

“This whole debate amuses you lot but the situation is clear. Given the way he has behaved, other players should be playing…I’ve got to instil credibility in the team and I’ve had that credibility in the dressing room for 22 years…”

Spalletti acknowledged that the obviously less than fully fit Icardi could well have played for 45 minutes but that he had left him out for disciplinary reasons, “just as with others in the past”, adding pointedly:

“Those players who on their own make the difference are very few. You have Messi and you have Ronaldo and then very few others…”

Which is all very well except for one consideration. Inter lost. Between them Keita, Perisic and Politano have scored 12 Serie A goals this season. On his own, Icardi by the end of January had scored nine.