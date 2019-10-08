Juventus Remain Serie A’s Finest After Defeating Inter | Paddy Agnew

After a 2-1 win over rivals Inter, Juventus are still the cream of the Italian crop.

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Juventus Remain Serie A’s Finest After Defeating Inter

In the eyes of many, Juve’s 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Sunday night’s big match at the San Siro was merely the resumption of normal service. As Juventus called a halt to Inter’s six match unbeaten run, in the process resuming their habitual position on top of Serie A, one could only think of that splendid football speak, once used by Roma coach Rudi Garcia after a Rome derby win, namely:

“We have merely put the church back in the centre of the village…”

After an outstanding, high tempo and technically demanding game, it was hard to escape the feeling that, at the end of the day and for now at least, Juventus are still Cock of the Walk, the strongest side in the land. What is more, given that Juve are still imbibing a series of lessons from new coach Maurizio Sarri, lately of Chelsea fame, the awesome prospect is that the Old Lady probably still has a significant margin of improvement.

For once in an Italian “Big Match”, the two protagonists went at it hammer and tongs right from the kick-off through to the finish. Often, in games like this, especially when they come at decisive moments late in the season, fear of losing and defensive considerations gain the upper hand.

Not so on Sunday night when both teams underlined from the start that they were “up for it” and when the battle was still raging hot and furious in injury time. Argentine Paulo Dybala lit the fiesta fuse after just four minutes when he got on the end of a clever pass from his Bosnian colleague, Miralem Pjanic, to hit a sizzler of an opening goal in which a rapidly executed, rocket fast shot caught the Inter defence just a little off guard.

When CR7 Ronaldo slammed a fierce shot against the Inter crossbar just five minutes later, it looked for a moment as if it was going to be a case of Apocalypse Now for Inter. However, this Inter already looks like a side coached by Antonio Conte, that is a side made of stern and resistant stuff.

Inter bounced back and were full value for aN 18th minute penalty equaliser, when Juventus defender, Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt, handled the ball. Argentine Lautaro Martinez, scorer of a terrific goal against Barcelona in their midweek 2-1 Champions League defeat, brilliantly slotted home the spot kick.

From there on, both sides had their chances in an almost evenly balanced game. We say “almost evenly balanced” because whilst Inter were sporadic and sometimes improvised, Juventus looked much more insistent.