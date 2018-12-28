The Croatian has stopped the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristinao Ronaldo this year.

Luka Modric Named World Player Of The Year In World Soccer Awards

The Ronaldo-Messi duopoly has finally been broken, with Luka Modric named World Soccer’s World Player of the Year for 2018, ending the long domination of the award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Modric has been recognised for his role for both club and country in 2018: winning a fourth European Cup in five years with Real Madrid and then playing a leading role in Croatia’s unexpected passage to the summer’s World Cup Final in Moscow.

Forwards and attacking midfielders have dominated these awards since their inception in 1982. Fabio Cannavaro (2006) and Paolo Maldini (1994) are the only defenders to have been recognised, with Xavi (2010) and Lothar Matthaus (1990) the only previous central midfielders to win the award.

Modric’s victory – which was the 10th in a row for either a Real Madrid or Barcelona player – is yet another for the Spanish Liga. Real Madrid players have now won the award eight times, a tally which is second to Barcelona’s 10, but more than Juventus (seven) and Milan (six).

Modric is the first Croatian winner and only the second from Eastern Europe, after Pavel Nedved in 2003. He was challenged most closely by last year’s winner Ronaldo, while four-times winner Messi finished in fourth place.

Votes for players from France’s World Cup-winning team were split, with Kylian Mbappe (third) the highest ranked, ahead of Antoine Griezmann (fifth) and Raphael Varane (ninth). The performance of the World Cup’s third-placed team Belgium was also recognised with top-10 placings for Eden Hazard (seventh) and Kevin De Bruyne (eighth), while the tournament’s top scorer, Harry Kane of England, finished 10th. Mohamed Salah’s achievements in reaching the Champions League Final with Liverpool and helping Egypt to their first World Cup for 28 years were recognised with a sixth-place finish, making him the highest-placed African.

The Results

1 Luka Modric

Real Madrid & Croatia 706

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid/Juventus & Portugal 576

3 Kylian Mbappe

Monaco/PSG & France 486

4 Lionel Messi

Barcelona & Argentina 452

5 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid & France 391

6 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool & Egypt 352

7 Eden Hazard

Chelsea & Belgium 326

8 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City & Belgium 219

9 Raphael Varane

Real Madrid & France 185

10 Harry Kane

Tottenham & England 142

11 Neymar

PSG & Brazil 74

12 N’Golo Kante

Chelsea & France 57

13 Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid & Spain 37

14 Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona & Croatia 30

15= Marcelo

Real Madrid & Brazil 26

15= Luis Suarez

Barcelona & Uruguay 26

17 David Silva

Manchester City & Spain 25

18 Paulo Dybala

Juventus & Argentina 19

19 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City & Argentina 16

20 Ivan Perisic

Internazionale & Croatia 15

21 Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea/R Madrid & Belgium 14

21= Toni Kroos

Real Madrid & Germany 14

23= Casemiro

Real Madrid & Brazil 13

23= Mario Mandzukic

Juventus & Germany 13

25 Edinson Cavani

PSG & Uruguay 12

26= Christian Eriksen

Tottenham & Denmark 10

26= Keylor Navas

Real Madrid & Costa Rica 10

26= Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool & Holland 10

26= Wu Lei

Shanghai SIPG & China 10

30 Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid & Spain 9

31= Sadio Mane

Liverpool & Senegal 8

31= Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich & Poland 8

33= Isco

Real Madrid & Spain 7

33= David De Gea

Manchester United & Spain 7

33= Diego Godin

Atletico Madrid & Uruguay 7

33= Raheem Sterling

Manchester City & England 7

37= Hugo Lloris

Tottenham & France 6

37= Paul Pogba

Manchester United & France 6

39= Clint Dempsey

Seattle Sounders & USA 5

39= Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund & Germany 5

39= Omar Khribin

Al Hilal (Sau) & Syria 5

42= Alisson

Roma/Liverpool & Brazil 4

42= Luka Jovic

Eintracht Frankfurt & Germany 4

42= Dries Mertens

Napoli & Belgium 4

42= Son Heung-min

Tottenham & South Korea 4

42= Chanathip Songkrasin

Muangthong United/Consadole Sapporo & Thailand 4

48= Karim Benzema

Real Madrid & France 3

48= Blaise Matuidi

Juventus & France 3

50= Danijel Subasic

Monaco & Croatia 2

50= Mauro Icardi

Internazionale & Argentina 3

52= Dani Alves

PSG & Brazil 2

52= Gareth Bale

Real Madrid & Wales 2

52= Olivier Giroud

Chelsea & France 2

52= Jordan Pickford

Everton & England 2

52= John Stones

Manchester City & England 2

57= Leonardo Bonucci

Milan/Juventus & Italy 1

57= Hirving Lozano

PSV & Mexico 1

57= Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United & Belgium 1

