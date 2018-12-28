The Croatian has stopped the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristinao Ronaldo this year.
Luka Modric Named World Player Of The Year In World Soccer Awards
The Ronaldo-Messi duopoly has finally been broken, with Luka Modric named World Soccer’s World Player of the Year for 2018, ending the long domination of the award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Modric has been recognised for his role for both club and country in 2018: winning a fourth European Cup in five years with Real Madrid and then playing a leading role in Croatia’s unexpected passage to the summer’s World Cup Final in Moscow.
Forwards and attacking midfielders have dominated these awards since their inception in 1982. Fabio Cannavaro (2006) and Paolo Maldini (1994) are the only defenders to have been recognised, with Xavi (2010) and Lothar Matthaus (1990) the only previous central midfielders to win the award.
Modric’s victory – which was the 10th in a row for either a Real Madrid or Barcelona player – is yet another for the Spanish Liga. Real Madrid players have now won the award eight times, a tally which is second to Barcelona’s 10, but more than Juventus (seven) and Milan (six).
Modric is the first Croatian winner and only the second from Eastern Europe, after Pavel Nedved in 2003. He was challenged most closely by last year’s winner Ronaldo, while four-times winner Messi finished in fourth place.
Votes for players from France’s World Cup-winning team were split, with Kylian Mbappe (third) the highest ranked, ahead of Antoine Griezmann (fifth) and Raphael Varane (ninth). The performance of the World Cup’s third-placed team Belgium was also recognised with top-10 placings for Eden Hazard (seventh) and Kevin De Bruyne (eighth), while the tournament’s top scorer, Harry Kane of England, finished 10th. Mohamed Salah’s achievements in reaching the Champions League Final with Liverpool and helping Egypt to their first World Cup for 28 years were recognised with a sixth-place finish, making him the highest-placed African.
The Results
1 Luka Modric
Real Madrid & Croatia 706
2 Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid/Juventus & Portugal 576
3 Kylian Mbappe
Monaco/PSG & France 486
4 Lionel Messi
Barcelona & Argentina 452
5 Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid & France 391
6 Mohamed Salah
Liverpool & Egypt 352
7 Eden Hazard
Chelsea & Belgium 326
8 Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City & Belgium 219
9 Raphael Varane
Real Madrid & France 185
10 Harry Kane
Tottenham & England 142
11 Neymar
PSG & Brazil 74
12 N’Golo Kante
Chelsea & France 57
13 Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid & Spain 37
14 Ivan Rakitic
Barcelona & Croatia 30
15= Marcelo
Real Madrid & Brazil 26
15= Luis Suarez
Barcelona & Uruguay 26
17 David Silva
Manchester City & Spain 25
18 Paulo Dybala
Juventus & Argentina 19
19 Sergio Aguero
Manchester City & Argentina 16
20 Ivan Perisic
Internazionale & Croatia 15
21 Thibaut Courtois
Chelsea/R Madrid & Belgium 14
21= Toni Kroos
Real Madrid & Germany 14
23= Casemiro
Real Madrid & Brazil 13
23= Mario Mandzukic
Juventus & Germany 13
25 Edinson Cavani
PSG & Uruguay 12
26= Christian Eriksen
Tottenham & Denmark 10
26= Keylor Navas
Real Madrid & Costa Rica 10
26= Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool & Holland 10
26= Wu Lei
Shanghai SIPG & China 10
30 Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid & Spain 9
31= Sadio Mane
Liverpool & Senegal 8
31= Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich & Poland 8
33= Isco
Real Madrid & Spain 7
33= David De Gea
Manchester United & Spain 7
33= Diego Godin
Atletico Madrid & Uruguay 7
33= Raheem Sterling
Manchester City & England 7
37= Hugo Lloris
Tottenham & France 6
37= Paul Pogba
Manchester United & France 6
39= Clint Dempsey
Seattle Sounders & USA 5
39= Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund & Germany 5
39= Omar Khribin
Al Hilal (Sau) & Syria 5
42= Alisson
Roma/Liverpool & Brazil 4
42= Luka Jovic
Eintracht Frankfurt & Germany 4
42= Dries Mertens
Napoli & Belgium 4
42= Son Heung-min
Tottenham & South Korea 4
42= Chanathip Songkrasin
Muangthong United/Consadole Sapporo & Thailand 4
48= Karim Benzema
Real Madrid & France 3
48= Blaise Matuidi
Juventus & France 3
50= Danijel Subasic
Monaco & Croatia 2
50= Mauro Icardi
Internazionale & Argentina 3
52= Dani Alves
PSG & Brazil 2
52= Gareth Bale
Real Madrid & Wales 2
52= Olivier Giroud
Chelsea & France 2
52= Jordan Pickford
Everton & England 2
52= John Stones
Manchester City & England 2
57= Leonardo Bonucci
Milan/Juventus & Italy 1
57= Hirving Lozano
PSV & Mexico 1
57= Romelu Lukaku
Manchester United & Belgium 1
