Nations League Offers New Hope To Cayman Islands | Steve Menary

Fortunes change after nine years without a win.

Steve Menary: Nations League Offers New Hope To Cayman Islands

After being adopted from Europe, the Nations League idea has proved popular in the Caribbean by getting inactive national teams playing more regularly and providing winnable games.

The Cayman Islands is a shining example of how this has succeeded. Put in League C, Ben Pugh’s side won their opener in the US Virgin Islands then shocked favorites Barbados 3-2 in George Town. A 3-0 loss in Saint Martin followed but after wining their next two matches Pugh’s side went into the final game in Barbados top and with a shot at promotion.

“I think they underestimated us in the first game,” says Pugh, who only took charge in May and despite seeing his side downed 3-0 can only see positives.

“We hadn’t won a game for nearly nine years and this year we won four out of six,” adds Pugh.

“The first thing I had to do was add a bit of structure and create a better culture. From there we were able to build a team of players who are hungry to succeed as individuals and as a team. The goal is always to win games and be typically hard to beat. We’ve started this. There is of course a way to go.

“There’s lots of young talent here like Barry Tibbets, who is only 17 and has the potential to play at a higher level, but we’ve got to get them off the island as soon as possible to play,” adds Pugh, who was previously a coach in Ipswich Town’s youth set-up.

One of the few players to try and make a career abroad is 20-year-old Anton Nelson, who played in English non-league at Bognor in 2018/19.

“I travelled to the UK with no club or opportunity and just contacted every club I could find in non-league,” says Nelson. “My first season in the UK with Bognor was really a massive learning curve. I found the pace of the game was a lot quicker and you had far less time to make a decision.”

Nelson played for Llanelli in the Welsh Premier League in 2018/19, then after trials with Northern Irish Premier League clubs last summer headed home. Nelson did not feature in the Nations League and neither did Elijah Seymour, who is at FC Voluntari in Romania.

The only off-island player in Pugh’s Nations League squad was Mason Duval, an 18-year old left-back studying at Elon University in North Carolina. The rest were recruited locally.

“The Nations League has given our players a platform to show what they can do and test themselves against equal opposition and has also shown us that we have players who need a greater test than playing in our local league,” says Pugh.

The Cayman Premier League has 12 teams from the main island Grand Cayman. The two leading sides, Bodden Town and Scholars International, are competitive in Caribbean club competitions, but a single division has provided too many easy wins for the top sides.

“It changed to one league two seasons ago,” says Martin Cooke, director at Academy Sports Club, which was founded in 1995. “This season, the format is a little different whereby clubs play one round of matches, then the league gets split into two, with standings going on to determine who plays in what league next season.”