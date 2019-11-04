A change in format could see global change in South American club football.

A new era of international club football in South America starts on Saturday.

The continental club competitions have traditionally built towards a two-legged, home and away final. This year has been a change – a switch to a one-off decider on a neutral ground.

There are pros and cons. The main driving force behind the move has almost certainly been commercial. A one-off final has the potential to earn more, since it should gain widespread interest. Europe, for example, is unlikely to give much attention to a pair of games kicking off in the wee small hours. But a Saturday evening showdown may gain an audience – especially since the standard of the spectacle can be expected to rise.

The home and away clashes have often brought out some of the bad side of the South American game. One team can often be more interested in running down the clock than in playing football. If that is the home side then the ballboys might disappear to slow the whole thing down. A neutral ground where both sides have to go looking for a victory could make for a better game.

The negative aspect of the change is obvious. South America is not Europe. Distances are vast, travel is expensive and income is badly distributed. The neutral venue inevitably excludes huge swathes of supporters from a showpiece occasion.

But the decision has been taken – aided, in fact, by the fan violence outside River Plate’s stadium a year ago, which ended up with the second leg of the final being controversially moved to Madrid.

And so the new era kicks off on Saturday with a game that comes across a little as a dress rehearsal for the neutral venue idea.

The Copa Sudamericana is the Europa League equivalent. It is, then, a second string tournament. And it has produced a final between two teams who do not have a single domestic league title to their credit – Colon of Argentina and Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle.