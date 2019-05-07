Past Failures Continue To Haunt Flamengo | Tim Vickery

Agonising past experiences are still fresh in the memory ahead of Flamengo's match on Wednesday.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Past Failures Continue To Haunt Flamengo

Only once, in the 1981 heyday of the great Zico, have Rio de Janeiro giants Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores.

This is a cause of immense frustration to the club’s millions of followers – especially as they have not even come close to a second win in a long, long time. A quarter final appearance in 2010 has been their best run in the competition for over a quarter of a century.

Recent events have been especially traumatic. Last year Flamengo fell in the first knock out round. In the previous three campaigns they underwent the humiliation of failing to make it out of the group phase.

The margins, though, have been agonising. In 2017 they looked safe bets for a place in the last 16 until conceding an injury time goal against San Lorenzo. The memory of 2012 is even more painful. A 3-0 win over Lanus of Argentina would be enough in the final group game – providing the other match finished in a draw. The news was good. Emelec of Ecuador were tied at 1-1 with Olimpia of Paraguay. In the 87th minute Emelec scored. It seemed that Flamengo were out. The game in Rio had just finished, but fans stayed on in the stadium waiting for news from Ecuador.Wild celebrations broke out when Olimpia managed a 91st minute equaliser. Flamengo were safe! But Emelec charged straight up the other end to score the winner, dooming the Brazilians to another year of failure and frustration.

These traumas are alive and ill in the minds of the club’s fans – and so nerves are jangling ahead of Wednesday night’s final round.

Flamengo top the table. But, in a three-way race, theirs is a precarious lead. In the mix are LDU, Liga of Quito, the only Ecuadorian team to have won the title. They are at home to San Jose of Bolivia – a match they should win. Flamengo, meanwhile, are up against Penarol of Uruguay. The two teams are level on points. Flamengo have the better goal difference. A draw, then, will qualify the Brazilians. But the Uruguayans are at home – and after beating Flamengo 1-0 in the Maracana last month, they are confident of a repeat job in front of their own fans. Wins for Penarol and Liga – two entirely plausible results – would bring yet another early end to a Flamengo Libertadores campaign.

Failure to get out of the group this time would be particularly traumatic. In most of the recent flops, the team was not seen as a leading contender for the title. The club might be huge, but the financial problems have been even bigger. Priority was given to straightening out affairs off the field. The fans understood this with surprising patience; swagger, boasting and braggadocio about future triumphs are part of Flamengo’s DNA.