Man Stays Extra Week In Prison To Meet Totti | Paddy Agnew

Francesco Totti is publicising his autobiography which contains stories from the Roma legends life.

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Man Stays Extra Week In Prison To Meet Totti

Towards the end of 2006, word got about in the Rome prison of Rebibbia that AS Roma’s charismatic captain, Francesco Totti, would shortly be making a VIP celebrity visit to raise money for charity. When one of the prisoners, clearly a serious Totti fan, got to hear about this, he immediately tabled a special request to the prison Governor.

The thing is that this guy was due to get out of prison just one week before the Totti visit, which took place in December 2006. The prisoner’s request was simple enough. Please keep me locked up for another week, Governor, that way I’ll get to meet Totti, adding:

“Even if I lived for another 100 years, I’ll never again have a chance like this to have my photo taken alongside Totti…”

This is just one of many intriguing stories told by Francesco Totti himself in his autobiography, “Un Capitano”, due to be published this week by Italian publishers, Feltrinelli, with the proceeds due to go to the famous Roman children’s hospital, Bambino Gesù. Written in collaboration with experienced football critic and Sky Italia pundit, Paolo Condò, there is every indication that this book will be the best football read of the Italian year.

Until we get to read the book ourselves, Totti has in the meantime been out on the hustings to promote it. In that context, an interview with RAI prime time programme, Che Tempo Che Fa, last weekend prompted a Totti classic.

Media reports last week had made much of the exemplary sporting behaviour of his 12-year-old son, Christian, during a Roma v Paris Saint Germain game in an UI4 tournament in Madrid. In a penalty area “incident” Totti junior banged into the PSG goalkeeper who was hit on the head. However, with the ball at his feet and the ‘keeper on the ground, Totti jnr. renounced on the chance of scoring, opting to stop playing to check if the goalkeeper was all right. Afterwards, young Totti told Spanish TV:

“For me, the important thing was that he (the goalkeeper) was good, not that I have to score”

Asked about his son’s sporting behaviour, Totti senior joked:

“Well, he’s clearly not my son. I mean I would have scored the goal first and then gone to check out if the ‘keeper was OK”.

41-year-old Totti, who these days works as an intermediary between the Roma first team squad and coach Eusebio di Francesco, is of course no ordinary ex-footballer. In opting to play all his career with AS Roma, some 28 years from underage level upwards, he not only firmly established himself in that rare one-club player category but he also copperfastened his position as the iconic object of unconditional love and admiration from the Roma fans.