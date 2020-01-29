RB Leipzig An Attractive Location For Rising Stars | Nick Bidwell

The signing of Dani Olmo is a sign that RB Leipzig is an attractive destination for rising stars

Nick Bidwell’s Notes from Germany: RB Leipzig An Attractive Location For Rising Stars

So often viciously disparaged on German terraces for being more commercial enterprise than football club, RB Leipzig are not remotely as toxic to new playing recruits.’Plastic club’ or not, RB remain a most attractive address for rising stars, their heads turned by the Saxon outfit’s lofty ambitions, great facilities and promise of regular first-team action.

More and more up-and-coming youngsters have read the RB memo, the latest being highly-gifted Spanish international winger or attacking midfielder attacker Dani Olmo, who was recently lured away from Dinamo Zagreb in a deal which could be worth as much as 45 million euros including add-ons.

It was far from a forgone conclusion that the 21-year-old Olmo sign for the ‘Roten Bullen’. Over the last few months, a phalanx of top clubs – among them Manchester City, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Milan and Barcelona – were reported to be lurking with intent. All ready to pounce at any given moment

Nor were RB not the only Bundesliga club showing interest. Dortmund were looking on admiringly; Leverkusen had a 25 million euro bid rejected by Dinamo last summer; while a sneaky Bayern Munich were reportedly trying to steal a march on RB at the eleventh-hour.

Olmo certainly would have been tempted by thoughts of the Camp Nou, where he had unfinished business. Once a schoolboy and junior at Barca’s famous La Masia academy, he spent six years learning his chops there, only to be surprisingly pushed towards the exit at the age of 16, part of the 2015 swap deal which saw Dinamo Zagreb teen playmaker Alen Halilovic move to Catalonia.

This transfer has the potential to be hugely beneficial for both parties. In the face of much competition, RB have secured the services of one of the best young attackers in Europe, someone who can turn on the style in any forward position, out wide, as a number ten or as a second striker. “In the final-third, Dani has an unpredictable quality,” says RB director of sport Markus Krosche. “He can make a big difference.”