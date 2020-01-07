Serie A Remains A Three-Way Title Race | Paddy Agnew

Three teams go into 2020 contending for the Serie A title.

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Serie A Remains A Three-Way Title Race

Italian football swung back into action on this Epiphany weekend with a series of results which looked ominously familiar. Essentially, the top three clubs, Inter, Juventus and Lazio started the new year with wins which confirm that this year’s title race is a three way contest between them.

Lazio, who beat Juventus twice before Christmas, in Serie A and in the SuperCoppa in Riyad, opened the dance away to Brescia, with a late winner from striker Ciro Immobile, leading goalscorer with 19 goals. 24 hours later, champions Juventus steamrollered their way past Cagliari to win 4-0, with three of their goals scored by that Ronaldo fellow.

Finally in the last game of the weekend on Monday night, Inter gave a highly impressive performance to defeat Napoli 3-1 in Naples, with their utterly dynamic strike force of Argentine Lautaro Martinez and Belgian Romelu Lukaku (2) getting the goals. Inter and Juventus remain joint top on 45 points, six clear of third-placed Lazio who, however, have a game in hand. Fourth placed Roma are next, fully ten points behind the joint leaders.

And talk of Roma brings us to one of the most interesting developments over the holiday period, namely confirmation that Roma is about to change ownership. To be fair, when the club issued a communiqé on December 30th, confirming that the current owners, AS Roma Spv Llc, led by Boston based businessman James Pallotta, were about to conclude a sale to fellow American, Texan billionaire, Dan Friedkin, it was hardly a surprise.

Last November, in the face of widespread media speculation, the stock market quoted club had come under pressure from the bourse regulators to clarify their situation. In response, Roma issued a statement admitting that “contacts” were ongoing with “potential investors”. In truth, media reports suggested that there was really only one serious potential investor, namely Mr. Friedkin.

As we write, the deal has not been signed, sealed and delivered but sources close to the club are convinced that this all-American exchange will go through. For some while now, especially in the wake of a five year long failure to get a new club stadium built in the Eternal City, Mr. Pallotta has seemed understandably disenchanted with his club.

Right now, it is hard to argue that this has been a brilliant investment for him and his partners. According to financial affairs magazine, Calcio Finanza, since Pallotta and Thomas Di Benedetto splashed out €48.3 million euro to buy the club back in 2011, Pallotta’s overall investment in the club could amount to €260 million euro.

However, media reports suggest that Dan Friedkin will pay approx. €780 million euro for an 82% holding in the club, a purchase price which may guarantee some sort of economic return to Pallotta and associates. What is absolutely clear is that, on the footballing front, the US-led Roma has little to show for the last nine years, a period when they have won no titles and no Cups. Their best results were three second place Serie A finishes behind Juventus and a Champions League semi-final loss to Liverpool two years ago.