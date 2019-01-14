The island is looking to raise funds to compete in the Island Games, due to take place in Wales in June.

St Helena Attempting To Make International Debut | Steve Menary

Few footballers are as isolated as St Helena’s but with a link to the outside world finally available, they are trying to raise £74,000 to make their international debut.

Stranded in the South Atlantic, the British possession is 7,250-km from London and 2,700-km from Cape Town. Until 2016, the only link was a Royal Mail ship that made the trip every three weeks in a voyage that took three weeks.

A new £285 million airport has now opened and the islanders are raising money to send a team to the Island Games football tournament at Yns Mon in north Wales next summer.

The actual Island Games are in Gibraltar but for the first time since 1989 football will not feature due to lack of pitches, so Yns Mon – known in English as Anglesey – will host a one-off football tournament from June 15-22.

The Faroe Islands and Gibraltar have used the tournament as a springboard to becoming a FIFA member and the St Helena Football Association wants to follow suit.

Founded in 1900, the SHFA runs a flourishing local league with nine teams with the current title held by Rovers, but apart from games against passing ships the island has never fielded a representative team.

After the island’s government drew up a new social policy plan in 2013, the SHFA approached FIFA, but were knocked back and told to affiliate to their governing body’s association.

Nick Stevens, who will be St Helena’s team manager in Wales, says: “FIFA said we would need permission from our governing country’s FA. We approached the FA and they stated that we need to be an EU member.”

The FA encouraged St Helena to explore other opportunities and a second application was submitted this year.