In this issue

All World Cups are unique, from ambition to bid to execution. The first triple staging with the expanded field of 48 teams and 1 04 matches was appropriate to a central host which boasts of being biggest and best. Biggest World Cup, certainly. But best? Demonstrably not.

Football memory will cherish only a handful of matches amid the inevitable diminution of quality sliced into 23-minute slices by the advert-stuffed, momentum-busting hydration breaks.

Nevertheless, in football no dreams are greater than competing in and winning the World Cup. The ultimate achievement is granted to very few, as Didier Deschamps told his French winners in 20 18: “Whatever your career now, you will always be world champions and no-one can ever take that away from you.”

In this issue of World Soccer, you’ll find the complete story of the 2026 World Cup – every game, every goal, every player, the Team of the Tournament and tactical analysis.

Contents

World Cup 2026 review

4 In pictures

10 Keir Radnedge: Tournament overview

13 Goals we’d like to see again

14 Tim Vickery: Lionel Messi’s World Cup story

18 Players of the Tournament

20 Team-by-team analysis

74 Henry Winter: Jude Bellingham – England’s next captain

Plus…5 things we learned

76 Jonathan Wilson: Deschamps bows out betraying his principles

77 The World Cup In Numbers

World Cup 2026: The Complete Record

Group stage

34 Group A

36 Group B

38 Group C

40 Group D

42 Group E

44 Group F

46 Group G

48 Group H

50 Group I

52 Group J

54 Group K

56 Group L

Knockout phase

58 Round of 32

66 Round of 1 6

70 Quarter-finals

72 Semi-finals

73 Third place play-off

73 Final

World Service

80 South America Libertadores/Sudamericana

82 North America Leagues Cup

84 Oceania OFC Champions League

86 Obituaries

87 Wales European Under-19 Euros

88-89 Moves/Summer transfers

96 Plus Results, Tables, Fixtures