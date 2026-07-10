In this issue
It’s a little bit later than usual, and please forgive us for diverting your attention away from the World Cup, but here is our Season Review issue where we look back on the 2025-26 domestic campaign.
In the following pages we’ve covered all of Europe’s major leagues, and plenty of its smaller ones, to bring you stories of dominant champions, unlikely underdogs, footballing dynasties being overthrown, and all the heroes and villains that made it happen – including a World Cup winner who bought his boyhood club – plus plenty more.
In next month’s issue we’ll have a comprehensive review of the 2026 World Cup – don’t miss it.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
The world this month
4 In pictures
12 Henry Winter Did Pep Guardiola do enough?
14 Keir Radnedge FIFA & FIFPro reach agreement
16 Jonathan Wilson Mourinho back at Madrid
17 On the radar Euro Under-17 stars
18 Obituaries
20 Moves you might have missed
21 In numbers
22 ESM XI
24 ESM Golden Shoe
Headliner
26 Milan Italian giants overhaul their senior management
EyeWitness
28 Italy Savoia 1908
32 Denmark AGF’s historic title win
36 Switzerland Newly promoted FC Thun win the title
38 France Nice’s chaotic season end
Season review
41 Stories of the season: Europe
48 Stories of the season: Asia
49 Stories of the season: Africa & South America
50 6 of the Best Under the radar coaches
52 UEFA Champions League
54 Europa League
56 Conference League
58 England
60 Spain
62 Italy
64 France
66 Germany
68 Portugal
70 Netherlands
72 Scotland
Women’s football
78 2027 Women’s World Cup
World Service
82 CONCACAF Champions Cup
84 Argentina 2026 Apertura
86 Japan J1 100-Year Vision League
88 Cuba Cuban evolution
89 The Sweeper