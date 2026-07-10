In this issue

It’s a little bit later than usual, and please forgive us for diverting your attention away from the World Cup, but here is our Season Review issue where we look back on the 2025-26 domestic campaign.

In the following pages we’ve covered all of Europe’s major leagues, and plenty of its smaller ones, to bring you stories of dominant champions, unlikely underdogs, footballing dynasties being overthrown, and all the heroes and villains that made it happen – including a World Cup winner who bought his boyhood club – plus plenty more.

In next month’s issue we’ll have a comprehensive review of the 2026 World Cup – don’t miss it.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

The world this month

4 In pictures

12 Henry Winter Did Pep Guardiola do enough?

14 Keir Radnedge FIFA & FIFPro reach agreement

16 Jonathan Wilson Mourinho back at Madrid

17 On the radar Euro Under-17 stars

18 Obituaries

20 Moves you might have missed

21 In numbers

22 ESM XI

24 ESM Golden Shoe

Headliner

26 Milan Italian giants overhaul their senior management

EyeWitness

28 Italy Savoia 1908

32 Denmark AGF’s historic title win

36 Switzerland Newly promoted FC Thun win the title

38 France Nice’s chaotic season end

Season review

41 Stories of the season: Europe

48 Stories of the season: Asia

49 Stories of the season: Africa & South America

50 6 of the Best Under the radar coaches

52 UEFA Champions League

54 Europa League

56 Conference League

58 England

60 Spain

62 Italy

64 France

66 Germany

68 Portugal

70 Netherlands

72 Scotland

78 2027 Women’s World Cup

World Service

82 CONCACAF Champions Cup

84 Argentina 2026 Apertura

86 Japan J1 100-Year Vision League

88 Cuba Cuban evolution

89 The Sweeper