In this issue…
It’s not every day that the FA appoints a new England manager, and far less a German one, so Thomas Tuchel draws much of our attention for this issue.
So too does the Copa Libertadores, as South American football expert Tim Vickery assesses this year’s finalists ahead of the showdown in Buenos Aires on November 30.
We’ve still got room for a report from Welsh Premier League side The New Saints in their first-ever European group stage campaign, an interview with Vanuatu head coach Juliano Schmeling, plus plenty more.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter The Voice of football
14 Keir Radnedge The Insider
16 Jonathan Wilson Technically Speaking
17 On The Radar Mateo Retegui
18 Obituaries
20 Moves you might have missed
21 The month in numbers
22 ESM XI
FEATURES
24 Coach Profile Thomas Tuchel
28 Copa Libertadores Final preview
42 Turn Back The Clock Johan Neeskens tribute
46 Player biography Kai Havertz
54 Eye on MCOs Catania
68 League Focus South Africa
EYEWITNESS
34 Hungary The Boys’ club that made Hungarian history
38 Wales & England The New Saints’ European campaign
INTERVIEWS
58 Face to Face Marko Stamenic
62 Face to Face Bjorn Johnsen
66 Face to Face Juliano Schmeling
98 My Biggest Game John O’Shea
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
70 Continental championships round-up
WORLD SERVICE
76 Qatar FIFA Intercontinental Cup update
78 Southeast Asia 2024 ASEAN Championship preview
80 United States MLS regular season review
82 China Chinese Super League review
84 Taiwan Utilising the country’s diaspora
85 The Sweeper Tales from Sweden, Brazil, Montenegro, Bhutan and Germany