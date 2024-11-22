In this issue…

It’s not every day that the FA appoints a new England manager, and far less a German one, so Thomas Tuchel draws much of our attention for this issue.

So too does the Copa Libertadores, as South American football expert Tim Vickery assesses this year’s finalists ahead of the showdown in Buenos Aires on November 30.

We’ve still got room for a report from Welsh Premier League side The New Saints in their first-ever European group stage campaign, an interview with Vanuatu head coach Juliano Schmeling, plus plenty more.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter The Voice of football

14 Keir Radnedge The Insider

16 Jonathan Wilson Technically Speaking

17 On The Radar Mateo Retegui

18 Obituaries

20 Moves you might have missed

21 The month in numbers

22 ESM XI

FEATURES

24 Coach Profile Thomas Tuchel

28 Copa Libertadores Final preview

42 Turn Back The Clock Johan Neeskens tribute

46 Player biography Kai Havertz

54 Eye on MCOs Catania

68 League Focus South Africa

EYEWITNESS

34 Hungary The Boys’ club that made Hungarian history

38 Wales & England The New Saints’ European campaign

INTERVIEWS

58 Face to Face Marko Stamenic

62 Face to Face Bjorn Johnsen

66 Face to Face Juliano Schmeling

98 My Biggest Game John O’Shea

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

70 Continental championships round-up

WORLD SERVICE

76 Qatar FIFA Intercontinental Cup update

78 Southeast Asia 2024 ASEAN Championship preview

80 United States MLS regular season review

82 China Chinese Super League review

84 Taiwan Utilising the country’s diaspora

85 The Sweeper Tales from Sweden, Brazil, Montenegro, Bhutan and Germany