In this issue…

It’s that time of year again: World Soccer awards season, when we recognise the players, teams and coaches that defined 2024. A big thank you to our panel of experts who voted in this year’s awards. This year, there was an undeniable theme to the award winners and the contenders – although we’ll let you discover what that is for yourself.

It’s also the time of year when many competitions come to a close. Congratulations to the new champions of South American football, Botafogo, and to all the teams that came out on top in Europe’s various summer leagues.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

BUY NOW

BUY NOW

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

10 Henry Winter The Voice of football

12 Keir Radnedge The Insider

14 Jonathan Wilson Technically Speaking

15 Reports We Couldn’t Make Up

16 Obituaries

17 ESM XI

18 Moves you might have missed

19 The month in numbers

EYEWITNESS

20 Colombia The rise of Jhon Duran

AWARDS & PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

32 Men’s Player of the Year Rodri

34 Men’s Team of the Year Spain

35 Men’s Manager of the Year Carlo Ancelotti

36 Women’s Player & Team of the Year Aitana Bonmati & Barcelona Femeni

38 Women’s Manager of the Year Emma Hayes

40 People of the Year

51 Farewell to… 2024 obituaries

2024 SUMMER LEAGUES REVIEW

52 Republic of Ireland

53 Norway & Iceland

54 Kazakhstan & Belarus

55 Best of the rest

LEAGUE FOCUS

56 Serbia

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

58 NWSL Review

2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

64 South America

66 Asia

68 Oceania

WORLD SERVICE

62 EuropeUEFA Nations League update

70 Africa AFCON 2025 qualifying review

74 South America Copa Libertadores review

76 South Korea K-League review

78 Canada Canadian Premier League review

80 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup review

82 Qatar Arabian Gulf Cup review

84 Tonga American adventure

85 The Sweeper Tales from Sweden, Brazil, Montenegro, Bhutan and Germany

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Jason McAteer Republic of Ireland v Netherlands