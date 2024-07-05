From the editor

“Chaos reigns at Olympiacos”, ran the headline of World Soccer’s review of the 2022-23 Greek season, as Nick Bidwell described a campaign of “wall-to-wall chaos” at the Piraeus outfit. Compare and contrast that verdict with the scenes in Athens at the end of May, as Ayoub El Kaabi’s goal helped them become the first Greek team to win a European trophy – a victory made all the sweeter by doing so at the home of their arch-rivals, AEK – and the difference is clear. They say a week is a long time in politics; a year in football must be an eternity.

The last 12 months have certainly delivered on the pitch and, in this issue, we’ve attempted to tell the full story of the 2023-24 European season; from Bayer Leverkusen’s shock Bundesliga triumph to the more predictable dominance of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Internazionale and Paris Saint-Germain. We’ve also dived into the major UEFA club competitions and the continent’s smaller leagues, while also looking further afield to title races in Tanzania, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Alongside all that, this issue is also a celebration of strikers – fittingly so, as Harry Kane is officially confirmed as the 2023-24 ESM Golden Shoe winner – as we applaud the goalscoring exploits of Serhou Guirassy, Ademola Lookman, Viktor Gyokeres, Francesco Camarda and Kevin Phillips.

In next month’s issue we will, of course, tell the full stories of both the European Championship and Copa America. In the meantime, please enjoy this comprehensive review of the 2023-24 season. And remember, if it hasn’t been a particularly good one for you and your team, don’t despair; things could feel very different this time next year – just look at Olympiacos.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

