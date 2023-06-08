Out now: World Soccer, July 2023

Football is dead, long live football.

As the European season draws to a close and players and managers across the continent pack their suitcases for a summer break, you could be mistaken for thinking that, with no World Cup or European Championship on the immediate horizon, there won’t be much going on over the coming months. Yet the relentless football machine ploughs on and, as well as reflecting on some of the standout stories from the 2022-23 season, we’re looking ahead to another summer of international action in this issue.

With CONCACAF’s biggest names meeting in the United States and Canada for the Gold Cup, the four UEFA Nations League finalists heading to the Netherlands, and the stars of tomorrow taking part in the European U19 and U21 Championships, there’s plenty to get excited about this summer.

Of course, the main attraction is the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which kicks off in July. Glenn Moore has taken an early look at some of the biggest stars that could light up the tournament, with a full preview of the finals to follow in next month’s issue. Indeed, our Summer 2023 edition will be a bumper issue, wrapping up all of Europe’s major leagues, plus the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals, as well as a deep dive into the finals Down Under. Don’t miss it.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

