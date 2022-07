World Cup knockout stage

Round of 16

December 3

15:00 (1) Group A Winner v Group B Second Place, Khalifa Stadium

19:00 (2) Group C Winner v Group D Second Place, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

December 4

15:00 (3) Group D Winner v Group C Second Place, Al Thumama Stadium

19:00 (4) Group B Winner v Group A Second Place, Al Bayt Stadium

December 5

15:00 (5) Group E Winner v Group F Second Place, Al Janoub Stadium

19:00 (6) Group G Winner v Group H Second Place, Stadium 974

December 6

15:00 (7) Group F Winner v Group E Second Place, Education City Stadium

19:00 (8) Group H Winner v Group G Second Place, Lusail Stadium

Quarter-finals

December 9

15:00 (A) Winner 5 v Winner 6, Education City Stadium

19:00 (B) Winner 1 v Winner 2, Lusail Stadium

December 10

15:00 (C) Winner 7 v Winner 8, Al Thumama Stadium

19:00 (D) Winner 4 v Winner 3, Al Bayt Stadium

Semi-finals

December 13

19:00 (1) Winner QF B v Winner QF A, Lusail Stadium

December 14

19:00 (2) Winner QF D v Winner QF C, Al Bayt Stadium

Third-place play-off

December 17

15:00 Loser SF 1 v Loser SF 2, Khalifa Stadium

Final

December 18

15:00 Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Lusail Stadium