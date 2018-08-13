Take a look at which players to look out for in this upcoming La Liga season.

La Liga Players To Watch

La Liga this year could be wide open with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all expecting to contend for domestic and European titles. As you can see below, players from those three clubs feature heavily in our players to watch, however there are also players from lesser clubs who could also have good seasons, such as William Carvalho and Sofiane Boufal.

THOMAS LEMAR

(Atletico Madrid)

La Liga’s most expensive signing of the summer so far, at €70m. The deal was agreed in June, before Antoine Griezmann committed himself to Atletico for another season.

CLEMENT LENGLET

(Barcelona)

French centre-back who has been signed as defensive cover for the Spanish champions following an outstanding 18 months at Sevilla.

VINICIUS JUNIOR

(Real Madrid)

A €45m deal for the teenager was agreed with Flamengo last year. He was presented at the Bernabeu in July but may have to bide his time in Real’s reserve side, Castilla.

KARL-TOKO EKAMBI

(Villarreal)

The Cameroon striker boosts Villarreal’s attacking options after Cedric Bakambu’s move to China. Enjoyed an excellent campaign in France for Angers last year.

WILLIAM CARVALHO

(Real Betis)

The big central midfielder makes a long-awaited move away from troubled Sporting, moving to Seville in preference to a number of other suitors, including Monaco.