As usual in France, it is Paris Saint Germain's title to lose. See our league preview here.

PSG The Team To Beat – 2018/19 Ligue 1 Preview

France is, of course, on a high going into the new season. Ever since Les Bleus delivered the country’s second World Cup victory this summer, the mood has been unsurprisingly upbeat.

French actor Omar Sy described Didier Deschamps’ team as “creators of happiness”, president Emmanuel Macron was seen in the French dressing room “dabbing” with the players after the Final, and seemingly all of the country joined in with the song invented by the players for N’Golo Kante. Sung to the tune of the famous French number Champs-Elysees, the new words said something along the lines of: “He’s a top man, he’s very wee, but he could stop Leo Messi”.

What nobody mentioned during the joyous celebrations, however, was that only one member of the starting XI in the Final actually plays in the country’s domestic league. That player did happen to be 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, though. The Paris Saint-Germain striker scored four goals, including one in the Final, and has now become the hottest property in the world. If there were rumours circulating before that PSG might be forced to sell Mbappe to comply with UEFA Financial FairPlay rules, they have been well and truly quashed. The club has now ensured that the former Monaco man will be performing in the French capital this coming campaign by completing a permanent deal.

Lucky Thomas Tuchel to have such an incredible talent at his disposal. The 44-year-old German signed a two-year contract to replace Unai Emery as PSG coach in May and he’ll be delighted to have Mbappe under his tutelage. That won’t alleviate the pressure on the former Borussia Dortmund coach, though. PSG won a domestic league, French Cup and League Cup treble last season, and only went out of the Champions League to eventual winners Real Madrid. Yet even that impressive record couldn’t keep Emery in a job. Tuchel knows what’s at stake and has already moved to instil more discipline into the club, talking to trendy Parisian nightclub owners in a bid to stop his players partying too hard and having discussions with the patrons of preferred restaurants to make sure PSG players are only served food that corresponds with the club’s dietary requirements.

He’s also reshaping the squad within the club’s financial constraints. Hatem Ben Arfa didn’t have his contract renewed, Javier Pastore moved to Roma, Yuri Berchiche went to Athletic Bilbao, promising youngster Claudio Gomes signed for Manchester City and Thiago Motta retired to take over the club’s under-19s side. The only new arrival so far has been Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus on a free, but PSG will clearly still be the team to beat in Ligue 1 this season – especially since Neymar has publicly confirmed his commitment to the club by stating: “I’m staying, I’ve got a contract with PSG.”

Winning all of France’s domestic trophies is pretty much a given for the club’s Qatari owners. What they’re really impatient for is European glory. Can Tuchel deliver it? No matter how good he is, it won’t be easy.

