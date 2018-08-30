Northern Ireland has been put alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria in their group.

Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Grouped alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria, Northern Ireland have lost Chris Brunt to retirement but they have had a big boost with Will Grigg coming back into the side after a period of time away from the international game.

“Will was unavailable to us because of an injury for a long time, then he had some personal issues and didn’t want to be selected,” said O’Neill.

“I respected that and we kept a close eye on him, but I didn’t bring him away in the summer because he had a long season and didn’t need additional football.”

“Will has made a good start to the season with Wigan, he’s a good boy and we love having him in the squad.”

The Irish begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina on the 8th of September.

The Coach

Michael O’Neill, age 49, (05.07.1969)

O’Neill has been head-coach for Northern Ireland since 2011 and has had mixed success. He started poorly losing to Norway and the Netherlands but in 2016 he guided the side to the round of 16 in the European Championships, where they lost 1-0 to Wales.

Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League Group

Northern Ireland are in League B, Group 3 with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria.

Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League Fixtures

08/09/2018 Saturday 15:00 B3 Northern Ireland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

12/10/2018 Friday 20:45 B3 Austria vs Northern Ireland

15/10/2018 Monday 20:45 B3 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland

18/11/2018 Sunday 18:00 B3 Northern Ireland vs Austria