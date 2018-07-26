With the new season coming up we take a look at which teams are the favourites to win the Premier League.

Premier League Favourites

The new Premier League season is approaching and as a result we have taken a look at which teams are the favourites to win the whole competition. Naturally, after their incredible dominance last year and their embarrassment of riches, we start with Manchester City.

Manchester City – last season – Winners

Considering how dominant they were last season, it is hard to look to passed anyone else for the title. They still possess a multitude of talent across the board and have strength in depth in pretty much every position. The signing of Riyad Mahrez has further added to their attacking riches for the new season, however there is concern amongst fans that they could be complacent like they have been for their last two Premier League title wins.

Additionally, no team has retired the title in over a decade but if there is someone who is going to break that run, it will be Pep Guardiola’s record breaking team.

Manchester United – last season – 2nd

The time has come Jose Mourinho to deliver. He has had immense success with every club he has been at and he is under immense pressure to do so this year. Enough excuses. He has the players to win and play exciting and attractive football, he just needs to implement a system that will allow players like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to do so.

However the problem here is that he has never played that way, he has always introduced defensive systems often limiting the attacking prowess of the team. But if he can let his stars flourish, then United will be very dangerous indeed. They do still need a good centre-back though because Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling will not cut it. We expect United to buy another defender soon and they are targeting Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham Hotspur – last season – 3rd

Tottenham have finished in the top-three for their past three seasons and have qualified for another Champions League however they are slowly becoming the nearly men of the league. They have the talent to win the league but have failed to do so. They should have beaten Juventus in the Champions League last year, but didn’t. What is also concerning is they have no real strength and depth in comparison to other clubs and they will be playing a lot of football this year. A key injury here and a dip in form for someone like Harry Kane there, then they may struggle.

But there is reason to be optimistic. They have a new stadium on the site of the old White hart Lane, and despite the rising costs having an impact on Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer budget, Spurs should have the talent to get by. Their first tough game does not come until week 3 either against Manchester United so they should start the season well. And at the end of the day they have Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen who are always deadly.

