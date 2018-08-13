We take a look at some players plying their trade in Serie A who you should look out for.

Serie A Players To Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo may have stolen all the headlines in Serie A this year, and Juventus are expected to once again clean up domestically, however there are lots of other players on other teams looking to differentiate themselves this season. We take a look at some of them in this Players To Watch piece.

LEONARDO BONUCCI

(Juventus)

In the spotlight for a second successive summer after returning to Juventus in a deal that saw Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain join Milan on loan.

GONZALO HIGUAIN

(Milan)

After a disappointing World Cup he has something to prove and could do with a good season at Milan – following his swap deal with Bonucci.

SERGEJ MILINKOVIC-SAVIC

(Lazio)

Arguably one of the best attacking midfielders in Serie A last time out, he chipped in with 14 goals and will be expected to deliver more of the same this season.

ENRICO BRIGNOLA

(Benevento)

The talented striker managed to shine with relegation-bound Benevento last term. A move to another Serie A side, Sassuolo, was recently made by the U21 Italian international.

SIMONE VERDI

(Napoli)

Scored 10 goals for Bologna last season. Bought by Napoli for €25m, the four-times capped 26-year-old could yet become a key figure in Roberto Mancini’s new Italy.