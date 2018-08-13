Juventus pulled off an incredible move to sign Ronaldo, and he will undoubtedly boost the entire league with his presence.

Ronaldo Gives Serie A Boost – 2018/19 Serie A Preview

At the end of a traumatic, non World Cup summer, Italian football could not have asked for anything better. Cristiano Ronaldo, “the greatest player on the planet”, joined the country’s most famous club, Juventus, in what was modestly entitled “the deal of the century”.

At the very moment France were wrapping up their 4-2 Final win over Croatia in Moscow, Ronaldo was flying into Turin airport. He arrived on a Sunday afternoon in order to be ready for his first full day as a Juve player the next morning, which was marked by the ritual medical and an eagerly awaited first Juventus press conference.

Speaking at the club’s Allianz Stadium, the new boy said all the right things. For those who were worried that he had come to Italy just for the well-paid ride, he pointed out that he could have chosen other options, explaining that players of his age, 33, usually go to places like Qatar or China. He also underlined the point that he had accepted the challenge of a move to the Italian champions because it would take him out of his comfort zone.

“I am going to prove that I am [still] a top player,” he said. “I am going to work hard in training…I am very ambitious and I like challenges.” Asked whether he talked to his former Real Madrid boss and ex-Juve player Zinedine Zidane before agreeing to the move, he answered: “No, I didn’t speak to him. There was no need for anyone to tell me just how good a team Juventus is. Everyone knows that. In the last four years they have twice played in the Champions League Final, while in the last seven years they have won seven league titles. This is one of the strongest teams in the world.”

Of course, all Juve supporters wanted to know if their standing ovation after his overhead-kick goal in the Champions League quarter-finals in Turin last spring influenced his decision. Again, his answer was well calibrated, replying: “I don’t remember exactly how I felt, but I was very happy. Not just because we had won that night, nor because I had scored a great goal, but a detail that really made the difference was the reaction of the Juventus fans, the way they applauded me, that was a huge surprise. I did not expect that. I have always liked Juventus, but after that moment I certainly liked the club even more.”

If there is any precedent to the arrival of Ronaldo in Italian football it would be the signing of Diego Maradona by Napoli in 1984. The ever-passionate Napoli

fans desperately wanted the Argentinian superstar to revive the club’s fortunes so they might just win a first-ever Serie A title. And he did just that, winning not one but two league titles with Napoli.Now, the similarly enthusiastic welcome afforded by Juve followers to Ronaldo would suggest that they too have a pressing wish-list. Namely, to win the Champions League.

“I don’t see the Champions League as an obsession,” said the Portuguese. “Things need to happen naturally. A football team has a lot of players and victory in a cup competition depends on a whole host of factors. It is what the president [Andrea Agnelli] said to me: ‘It’s not an obsession, it’s a dream.’ I hope to help Juventus win a Champions League trophy in the next four years. I know that will be very difficult, but I think it is possible”

Article Continues Below