World Soccer August 2018 is on sale 10th August priced £4.99

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In Pictures
10 From the Editor
13 Mesut Ozil
14 Keir Radnedge Qatar up next
16 Neymar
17 Jim Holden Liverpool’s record keeper
18 Jonathan Wilson possession still king
20 Ins & outs People on the move
22 Brian Glanville where now for young talent?

EYEWITNESS

26 Corsica

EUROPEAN SEASON PREVIEWS

32 Transfers
36 England
40 Portugal
41 Holland
42 France
45 Russia
46 Germany
50 Italy
53 Scotland
54 Spain
57 Switzerland
62 Fixtures 2018-19

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL 

58 Man United join the party

WORLD SERVICE

72 Global Diary
73 Bonaire Caribbean Club Championship
74 South America crumbs of comfort
76 Africa World Cup post-mortem
78 Asia looking ahead to UAE 2019
80 Results, tables, fixtures

THE RIVALS

82 Galatasaray v Fenerbahce

