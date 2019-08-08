World Soccer August 2019

World Soccer August 2019

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In Pictures
10 From The Editor
12 On the radar
14 Keir Radnedge CAF is a basket case
16 Jonathan Wilson lessons from AFCON
18 Ins & Outs people on the move
20 Brian Glanville Bale is a real mystery

EYEWITNESS

22 San Marino
26 Spain

EUROPEAN SEASON PREVIEWS

28 England
32 France
36 Germany
39 Holland
40 Italy
44 Portugal
46 Spain
64 Fixtures 2019-20

WORLD SERVICE

52 AFCON Algeria triumph over Senegal in Egypt
58 Global Diary
59 Indian Ocean Island Games Reunion victorious
60 Southeast Asia World Cup bidding war
62 Euro U19’s Spain crowned champions again
74 Results, tables, fixtures
78 Squads

THE RIVALS

82 Internazionale & Milan

