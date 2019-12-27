World Soccer January 2020

World Soccer January 2020

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

10 From the Editor

12 On the radar

14 Keir Radnedge FIFA’s Russian Problem

16 Jonathan Wilson The regeneration game

18 Ins & Outs People on the move

20 Brian Glanville Vardy should reconsider

EYEWITNESS

22 Brazil

AWARDS AND PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

32 World Player of the Year Lionel Messi

36 World Team of the Year Liverpool

39 People of the Year Teemu Pukki

45 People of the Year Akram Afif

STORIES OF 2020

48 What to look out for this year

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

56 A decade of progress

WORLD SERVICE

60 Brazil Flamengo lead the way

62 AFC Champions League Hail Al Hilal

64 Europe Summer leagues round-up

68 Global Diary

69 Liberia English coach has grand plans

70 Japan F-Marinos triumph with winning run

72 Gulf Cup Bahrain victorious in Qatar

74 ESM XI

75 Results, tables, fixtures

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.