World Soccer January 2020
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
12 On the radar
14 Keir Radnedge FIFA’s Russian Problem
16 Jonathan Wilson The regeneration game
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
20 Brian Glanville Vardy should reconsider
EYEWITNESS
22 Brazil
AWARDS AND PEOPLE OF THE YEAR
32 World Player of the Year Lionel Messi
36 World Team of the Year Liverpool
39 People of the Year Teemu Pukki
45 People of the Year Akram Afif
STORIES OF 2020
48 What to look out for this year
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
56 A decade of progress
WORLD SERVICE
60 Brazil Flamengo lead the way
62 AFC Champions League Hail Al Hilal
64 Europe Summer leagues round-up
68 Global Diary
69 Liberia English coach has grand plans
70 Japan F-Marinos triumph with winning run
72 Gulf Cup Bahrain victorious in Qatar
74 ESM XI
75 Results, tables, fixtures
