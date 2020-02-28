World Soccer March 2020

World Soccer March 2020

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

10 From the Editor

12 On the radar

14 Keir Radnedge Brexit means evolution

16 Jonathan Wilson Peak pressing point?

18 Ins & Outs People on the move

EYEWITNESS

20 Tunisia

HEADLINERS

26 Eric Abidal

28 Jurgen Klinsmann

29 Javier Hernandez

30 Gianni Infantino

32 Andre Villas-Boas

33 Kevin Volland

FEATURES

34 Romelu Lukaku Player biography

42 Transfers Special feature

FACE TO FACE

46 Chris Smalling

50 Dean Gorre

TALENT SCOUT

52 Natural Goalscorers

54 South American under-23s

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

56 Late flowering in Scotland

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

60 USA MLS campaign gets under way

64 Copa Libertadores Group stage

66 Japan J.League season preview

68 Global diary

69 Gambia Belgian coach eyes progress

70 Ecuador Jordi Cruyff is new national boss

72 AFC Champions League Coronavirus outbreak

74 CAF Champions League Down to the last eight

76 ESM XI

77 Results, tables, fixtures

80 Squads

RIVALS

82 Athletic Bilbao & Real Sociedad

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.