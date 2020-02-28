World Soccer March 2020
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
12 On the radar
14 Keir Radnedge Brexit means evolution
16 Jonathan Wilson Peak pressing point?
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
EYEWITNESS
20 Tunisia
HEADLINERS
26 Eric Abidal
28 Jurgen Klinsmann
29 Javier Hernandez
30 Gianni Infantino
32 Andre Villas-Boas
33 Kevin Volland
FEATURES
34 Romelu Lukaku Player biography
42 Transfers Special feature
FACE TO FACE
46 Chris Smalling
50 Dean Gorre
TALENT SCOUT
52 Natural Goalscorers
54 South American under-23s
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
56 Late flowering in Scotland
WORLD SERVICE
Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents
60 USA MLS campaign gets under way
64 Copa Libertadores Group stage
66 Japan J.League season preview
68 Global diary
69 Gambia Belgian coach eyes progress
70 Ecuador Jordi Cruyff is new national boss
72 AFC Champions League Coronavirus outbreak
74 CAF Champions League Down to the last eight
76 ESM XI
77 Results, tables, fixtures
80 Squads
RIVALS
82 Athletic Bilbao & Real Sociedad
