World Soccer May 2020
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
12 Keir Radnedge Beckenbauer is ruined
14 Ins & Outs People on the move
14 Obituaries
15 Headliner Ronaldinho
GLOBAL SHUTDOWN
16 Postponements
20 Belarus
22 Italy
24 Nicaragua
26 South America
28 Asia
30 Australia
EYEWITNESS
32 Greece
38 Argentina
FACE TO FACE
40 Peter Gulacsi
PLAYER BIOGRAPHY
42 Timo Werner
FEATURES
51 Football’s 100 Most Wanted
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
76 US equal-pay row
RIVALS
82 Wisla Krakow vs Cracovia
