World Soccer October 2018 is on sale 5th October priced £4.99

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In Pictures

10 From the Editor

12 On the radar

13 Jim Holden Embracing dual nationality

14 Keir Radnedge Nations League success

16 Jonathan Wilson Front two back in vogue

18 Brian Glanville Grealish must move up

20 Ins & Outs people on the move

HEADLINERS

26 Diego Maradona

28 Keisuke Honda

29 Andre Onana

30 Luka Modric

31 Silvio Berlusconi

32 Red Bull Salzburg

33 Juan Carlos Osorio

FEATURES

22 Special Feature La Liga looks to the US

46 Player biography Roberto Firmino

54 Coach profile Jose Pekerman

EYEWITNESS

34 Luxembourg

40 Serbia

TALENT SCOUT

52 Up-and-coming forwards

6 OF THE BEST

60 International newcomers

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

62 Courage crowned champs

WORLD SERVICE

66 Global diary

67 Guinea-Bissau Clubs go on strike

68 Australia A-League season preview

70 Europe The Nations League kicks off

72 Africa Champions League round-up

74 Results, tables, fixtures

80 Squads

RIVALS

82 Nacional and Penarol