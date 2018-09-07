World Soccer September 2018 is on sale 7th September priced £4.99

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In Pictures

10 From the editor

14 Keir Radnedge presidents set to stay

16 Jimmy McIlroy 1931-2018

17 On the radar

18 Paul Gardner experts make no sense

20 Ins & Outs people on the move

22 Brian Glanville youngsters ignored

EYEWITNESS

26 Croatia

FEATURES

32 Player biography Kylian Mbappe

38 Coach Profile Didier Deschamps

42 Euro Cup Previews Champions League and Europa League

WOMENS FOOTBALL

66 Italian game in crisis

WORLD SERVICE

70 Global diary

71 Fiji dreaming of another Olympics

72 Brazil a poor title race unfolds

74 Germany 50+1 under pressure

76 UEFA Nations League how it works

78 Results, tables, fixtures

80 Squads

RIVALS

82 Flamengo and Fluminense