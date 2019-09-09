World Soccer September 2019

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
12 On the radar
13 Paul Gardner VAR not an option
14 Keir Radnedge Fifa’s disgrace
16 Ins and Outs people on the move
18 Brian Glanville back to basics

EYEWITNESS

20 Argentina

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

24 Breakout Stars
40 Rookie Coaches
46 Team by team
54 Group stage draw

EUROPA LEAGUE

56 Ones to watch
60 Group stage draw

FEATURES

34 Player biography Luka Jovic
64 Club profile Lyon Women

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

62 Real Madrid make their move

WORLD SERVICE

70 Global Diary
71 Cook Islands Nations League hopes
72 Asia Juventus tour wins few friends
74 Africa CAS rules in favour of Esperance
76 Libertadores Cup round-up
78 Results, tables, fixtures
80 Squads

THE RIVALS

82 Hamburg & St Pauli

