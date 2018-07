Check out all the latest Ligue 1 transfer news, signings, and fees here.

Ligue 1 Transfers – All Completed and Confirmed Signings

With the World Cup about to take place and the transfer window well and truly open, on this page we will update you with all the latest completed signings and transfers made by Ligue 1 clubs. At the moment, as you would expect, Paris Saint-Germain are the big spenders with their completion of the Kylian Mbappe transfer. (Bear in mind the number figures on this page are in Euros)

Amiens

Goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer on a free transfer from Caen;

Colombian forward Juan Ferney Otero from Estudiantes for a fee of 2.2m.

Angers

Bosnia-Herzegovnian goalkeeper Suan Besic on a free transfer from Marseille;

Midfielder Vincent Pajot from Saint-Etienne for a fee of 1m;

Cameroonian forward Stephane Bahoken on a free transfer from Strasbourg.

Caen

Goalkeeper Erwin Zelazny on a free transfer from Troyes;

Forward Enzo Crivelli from Angers for a fee of 3m.

Dijon

Defender Mickael Alphonse on a free transfer from Sochaux;

Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from Nordsjaelland;

Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd from Rabat for a fee of 1.6m.

Guingamp

Forward Nolan Roux on a free transfer from Metz.

Lille

Midfielder Jonathan Ikone from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of 5m;

Midfielder Jonathan Bamba from Saint-Etienne.

Lyon

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Amiens for a fee of 8m;

Defender Leo Dubois on a free transfer from Nantes.

Marseille

Defender Jordan Amavi from Aston Villa for a fee of 10m.

Monaco

Spanish midfielder Robert Navarro from Barcelona Youth;

Midfielder Sofiane Diop on a free transfer from Rennes;

Midfielder Wilson Isidor on a free transfer from Rennes;

Midfielder Willem Geubbels from Lyon for a fee of 20m;

Midfielder Samuel Grandsir from Troyes for a fee of 3m.

Montpelier

Defender Damien Le Tallec on a free transfer from Red Star Belgrade;

Serbian forward Petar Skuletic from Genclerbirligi.

Nantes

Slovenian midfielder Rene Krhin from Granada for a fee of 0.3m.

Nice

Martinique defender Christophe Herelle from Troyes for a fee of 5m;

Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Braga for a fee of 10m.

Paris SG

Midfielder Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for a fee of 180m.

Reims

Ivorian defender Ghislain Niclomande Konan from Guimaraes for a fee of 4m;

Madagascan defender Thomas Fontaine on a free transfer from Clermont Foot;

Midfielder Tristan Dingome from Troyes for a fee of 1m;

Ivorian defender Konan from Guimaraes for a fee of 2m;

Defender Pierre Nouvel on a free transfer from Lyon;

Swedish midfielder Jakob Johansson on a free transfer from AEK Athens;

Malian midfielder Moussa Doumbia on a free transfer from Rostov;

Forward Virgile Pinson on a free transfer.

Rennes

Midfielder Romain Del Castillo from Lyon for a fee of 2m;

Forward Jordan Siebatcheu from Reims for a fee of 9m.

Strasbourg

Midfielder Adrien Thomasson on a free transfer from Nantes;

Midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko from Brest for a fee of 2m;

Forward Ludovic Ajorque from Clermont Foot for a fee of 2m;

Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic from Gent for a fee of 3m.

Toulouse

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder John Bostock from Bursaspor for a fee of 0.7m;

Belgian forward Aaron Leya Iseka from Anderlecht;

Goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet from Dijon for a fee of 4m;

DR Congo forward Firmin Mubele from Rennes for a fee of 5m;

Ivorian midfielder Max Gradel from Bournemouth for a fee of 2m.

