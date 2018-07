Check out all the latest MLS transfer news, signings, and fees here.

MLS Transfers – All Completed and Confirmed Signings

In this piece we will update you with all the latest completed signings and transfers taking place in Major League Soccer in the United States. The moves of Carlos Vela and Wayne Rooney are both noteworthy. (All transfer fees are in Euros)

Atlanta United

United States midfielder Darlington Nagbe from Portland Timbers;

Argentinian midfielder Ezequiel Barco from Independiente for a fee of 12.3m;

Argentinian defender Franco Escobar from Newell’s Old Boys for a fee of 0.5m;

Nigerian defender Gbenga Arokoyo from Portland Timbers;

United States defender Greg Garza from Tijuana;

Venezuelan defender Jose Hernandez from Caracas;

Cape Verde midfielder Kevin Oliveira from Sporting Kansas City;

United States goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt on a free transfer from Cincinnati;

United States defender Sal Zizzo on a free transfer from New York Red Bulls;

Canadian defender Tyler Pasher from Sporting Kansas City.

Chicago Fire

Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Katai on loan from Alaves;

Portuguese defender Rafael Ramos from Orlando City.

Colorado Rapids

United States goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra from Sporting Kansas City;

Scottish defender Danny Wilson from Rangers for a fee of 0.4m;

New Zealand defender Deklan Wynne from Vancouver Whitecaps;

United States defender Edgar Castillo on loan from Monterrey;

Haitian forward Frantzdy Pierrot from Coastal Carolina;

United States forward Jack McBean from Los Angeles Galaxy;

English midfielder Jack Price from Wolverhampton Wanderers;

Irish forward Joe Mason on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers;

Swedish midfielder Johan Blomberg on a free transfer from AIK Solna;

New Zealand defender Kip Colvey from San Jose Earthquakes;

United States midfielder Mike Grella on a free transfer from New York Red Bulls;

New Zealand defender Tommy Smith from Ipswich Town.

Columbus Crew

Brazilian midfielder Artur from Sao Paulo for a fee of 1.3m;

Venezuelan midfielder Eduardo Sosa from Zamora;

United States forward Gyasi Zardes from Los Angeles Galaxy;

United States goalkeeper Jon Kempin from Los Angeles Galaxy;

United States midfielder Mike Grella from Colorado Rapids;

Argentinian defender Milton Valenzuela on loan from Newell’s Old Boys;

United States midfielder Ricardo Clark on a free transfer from Houston Dynamo.

D.C. United

English forward Wayne Rooney from Everton;

Jamaican forward Darren Mattocks from Portland Timbers;

Danish goalkeeper David Ousted from Vancouver Whitecaps;

French defender Frederic Brillant from New York City;

Argentinian forward Gonzalo Veron from New York Red Bulls;

Venezuelan midfielder Junior Moreno from Zulia;

Jamaican defender Oniel Fisher from Seattle Sounders for a fee of 0.1m;

Costa Rican midfielder Ulises Segura from Deportivo Saprissa;

Argentinian midfielder Yamil Asad from Velez Sarsfield.

Dallas

Bulgarian defender Anton Nedyalkov from CSKA Sofia for a fee of 1.3m;

Colombian midfielder Harold Mosquera from Millonarios;

United States goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer on a free transfer from New York Cosmos;

United States defender Jordan Cano on a free transfer from Southern Methodist University;

United States goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck on a free transfer from New York Cosmos;

Swiss defender Reto Ziegler on a free transfer from Luzern.

Houston Dynamo

Honduran forward Alberth Elis from Monterrey;

Venezuelan defender Alejandro Fuenmayor from Carabobo;

Salvadorean midfielder Arturo Alvarez from Chicago Fire;

United States goalkeeper Chris Seitz on a free transfer from Dallas;

Salvadorean midfielder Darwin Ceren from San Jose Earthquakes;

Colombian midfielder Juan David Cabezas from Deportivo Cali.

Los Angeles FC

United States midfielder Aaron Kovar on loan from Seattle Sounders;

United States midfielder Benny Feilhaber from Sporting Kansas City for a fee of 0.4m;

Scottish midfielder Calum Mallace from Seattle Sounders;

Mexican midfielder Carlos Vela from Real Sociedad for a fee of 5m;

Canadian defender Dejan Jakovic on a free transfer from New York Cosmos;

Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi from Penarol for a fee of 2.5m;

Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta from Independiente Medellin;

United States defender Jordan Harvey on a free transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps;

Finnish defender Jukka Raitala from Columbus Crew;

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing from Sporting Kansas City;

Belgian defender Laurent Ciman from Montreal Impact;

Honduran goalkeeper Luis Lopez from San Pedro Sula;

Costa Rican forward Marcos Urena from San Jose Earthquakes;

Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Louisville City;

Egyptian defender Omar Gaber on loan from Basel;

Canadian midfielder Raheem Edwards from Toronto;

Iranian defender Steven Beitashour on a free transfer from Toronto;

United States goalkeeper Tyler Miller from Seattle Sounders;

United States defender Walker Zimmerman from Dallas.

Los Angeles Galaxy

Haitian goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre from North Carolina;

United States midfielder Chris Pontius on a free transfer from Philadelphia Union;

United States goalkeeper David Bingham from San Jose Earthquakes;

Montenegrin defender Emrah Klimenta on a free transfer from Sacramento Republic;

Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik on a free transfer from Rosenborg;

Norwegian forward Ola Kamara from Columbus Crew;

United States midfielder Perry Kitchen from Randers;

Venezuelan defender Rolf Feltscher on a free transfer from Cardiff City;

United States midfielder Servando Carrasco from Orlando City.

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Manchester United.

Minnesota United

Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Owundi Eko’o from Rainbow Bamenda;

Cameroonian forward Frantz Pangop from Union Douala;

English midfielder Harrison Heath from Atlanta United;

Brazilian midfielder Luiz Fernando on loan from Fluminense;

United States goalkeeper Matt Lampson from Chicago Fire;

English defender Tyrone Mears on a free transfer from Atlanta United.

Montreal Impact

Senegalese goalkeeper Clement Diop from Los Angeles Galaxy;

Finnish defender Jukka Raitala from Los Angeles;

Canadian midfielder Michael Petrasso from Queens Park Rangers;

Canadian midfielder Raheem Edwards from Los Angeles;

Algerian midfielder Saphir Taider on loan from Bologna;

French defender Zakaria Diallo on a free transfer from Brest.

New England Revolution

United States defender Brandon Bye;

Ecuadorean forward Cristian Penilla on loan from Pachuca;

Syrian defender Gabriel Somi on a free transfer from Ostersunds;

United States defender Jalil Anibaba on a free transfer from Houston Dynamo;

French midfielder Wilfried Zahibo on a free transfer from Gimnastic Tarragona.

New York City

Swedish defender Anton Tinnerholm on a free transfer from Malmo;

United States goalkeeper Brad Stuver from Columbus Crew;

Beninese defender Cedric Hountondji on a free transfer from Ajaccio;

Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori on loan from Stuttgart;

Austrian midfielder Ismael Tajouri from Austria Vienna;

Paraguayan midfielder Jesus Medina from Libertad Asuncion;

Norwegian forward Jo Inge Berget on a free transfer from Malmo;

United States defender Saad Abdul-Salaam from Sporting Kansas City.

New York Red Bulls

Argentinian midfielder Alejandro Romero Gamarra from Atletico Huracan;

United States forward Amando Moreno from Tijuana;

Colombian midfielder Carlos Rivas from Orlando City;

Venezuelan midfielder Cristhian Casseres Jr, from Deportivo La Guaira;

German midfielder Marc Rzatkowski on loan from Red Bull Salzburg;

Panamanian defender Michael Murillo from San Francisco;

United States defender Tommy Redding from Orlando City.

Orlando City

United States goalkeeper Adam Grinwis on a free transfer from Saint Louis;

Egyptian defender Amro Tarek on loan from Wadi Degla;

United States forward Jose Villarreal from Los Angeles Galaxy;

Paraguayan midfielder Josue Colman from Cerro Porteno;

Iraqi midfielder Justin Meram from Columbus Crew;

Senegalese defender Lamine Sane from Werder Bremen;

Libyan defender Mohamed El-Munir on a free transfer from Partizan Belgrade;

Spanish midfielder Oriol Rosell from Sporting for a fee of 0.5m;

United States defender R.J. Allen from New York City;

United States midfielder Sacha Kljestan from New York Red Bulls;

Brazilian forward Stefano Pinho on a free transfer from Miami.

Philadelphia Union

Czech midfielder Borek Dockal on loan from Henan Jianye;

Ghanaian midfielder David Accam from Chicago Fire for a fee of 1m.

Portland Timbers

Salvadorean midfielder Andres Flores on a free transfer from New York Cosmos;

Peruvian midfielder Andy Polo on loan from Monarcas Morelia;

Paraguayan midfielder Cristhian Paredes on loan from America;

Costa Rican defender Julio Cascante from Deportivo Saprissa;

United States defender Modou Jadama on a free transfer from Tulsa Roughnecks;

Swedish forward Samuel Armenteros on loan from Benevento.

Real Salt Lake

Welsh defender Adam Henley on a free transfer;

United States goalkeeper Alex Horwath on a free transfer from Brann;

Spanish forward Alfredo Ortuno on a free transfer;

United States forward Brooks Lennon on a free transfer from Liverpool;

Croatian midfielder Damir Kreilach from Union Berlin;

Venezuelan midfielder Jefferson Savarino from Zulia;

Argentinian midfielder Pablo Ruiz from San Luis Quillota;

United States defender Shawn Barry on a free transfer from Korona Kielce.

San Jose Earthquakes

Dutch forward Danny Hoesen from Groningen for a fee of 0.1m;

United States midfielder Eric Calvillo on a free transfer from New York Cosmos;

Swedish defender Joel Qwiberg on a free transfer from Brommapojkarna;

Swedish forward Magnus Eriksson from Djurgardens for a fee of 1.2m;

Uruguayan defender Yeferson Quintana on loan from Penarol.

Seattle Sounders

United States midfielder Alex Roldan from Seattle University;

United States goalkeeper Calle Brown on a free transfer from Houston Dynamo;

United States defender Jordan McCrary on a free transfer from Toronto;

South Korean defender Kee-hee Kim on a free transfer from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua;

Norwegian midfielder Magnus Wolff Eikrem on a free transfer from Malmo;

Costa Rican defender Waylon Francis from Columbus Crew.

Sporting Kansas City

Greek goalkeeper Alexander Tambakis from Atlanta United;

United States defender Brad Evans on a free transfer from Seattle Sounders;

Argentinian defender Emiliano Amor on loan from Velez Sarsfield;

Chilean midfielder Felipe Gutierrez on a free transfer from Betis;

Scottish midfielder Johnny Russell from Derby County for a fee of 0.3m;

Trinidad and Tobago forward Kenwyne Jones from Atlanta United;

United States midfielder Khiry Shelton from New York City;

French midfielder Yohan Croizet from Mechelen for a fee of 1.2m.

Toronto

Spanish midfielder Ager Aketxe on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao;

Brazilian defender Auro on loan from Sao Paulo;

United States goalkeeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell on a free transfer from Jacksonville Armada;

United States goalkeeper Drew Shepherd from Western Michigan;

Dutch defender Gregory van der Wiel from Cagliari.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Venezuelan forward Anthony Blondell from Monagas for a fee of 1.1m;

United States goalkeeper Brian Rowe from Los Angeles Galaxy;

Canadian defender Doneil Henry on a free transfer;

Mexican defender Efrain Juarez from Monterrey;

Uruguayan defender Jose Aja from Orlando City for a fee of 0.1m;

Sierra Leonian forward Kei Kamara from New England Revolution;

United States defender Sean Franklin on a free transfer from D.C. United.

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.