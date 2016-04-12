Piotr Zielinski says he has talked to Liverpool

Poland international Zielinski confirms that he has held talks with manager Jurgen Klopp

Piotr Zielinski has confirmed Polish media outlet Sportowe Fakty that he has held talks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over a potential move to Anfield this summer.

Zielinski, who is currently on loan at Empoli from Udinese has said that contact had been established with Liverpool but the Polish international said that his main focus was with Empoli and playing for Poland at the European Championships this summer.

“There is a lot of truth in (talk of) the interest of (Liverpool boss) Jurgen Klopp in me.

“There was contact, I do not deny that.”

“I’m not thinking too much about it right now though, I’ve still got few games to play for Empoli and after that there is still the Euros in France.”

Zielinski is a cultured midfielder who possesses great technical ability as well as agility and creativity – something Jurgen Klopp yearns for in a player.

He was in great form at the weekend in Serie A, scoring in Empoli’s 2-0 victory over Fiorentina.