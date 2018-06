Check out all the latest Premier League transfer news, signings, and fees here

Premier League Transfers – All Completed and Confirmed Signings

With the World Cup about to take place and the transfer window well and truly open, on this page we will update you with all the latest completed signings and transfers made by Premier league clubs. At the moment, Liverpool are the big spenders, getting Fabinho and Naby Keita for over 100 million Euros and that figure is only set to go up as it appears they are close to signing Nabil Fekir from Lyon. (Bear in mind the number figures on this page are in Euros)

Arsenal

Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus.

Brighton

Romanian forward Florin Andone from Deportivo La Coruna for a fee of 6m;

Nigerienia defender Leon Balogun on a free transfer from Mainz.

Huddersfield

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer from Leicester City;

Swiss defender Florent Hadergjonaj from Ingolstadt for a fee of 5m;

Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Mainz for a fee of 2.5m.

Leicester

Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira from Porto for a fee of 22m.

Defender Jonny Evans from West Brom for 4m.

Liverpool

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco for a fee of 45m;

Guinean midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig for a fee of 60m.

Manchester City

Dutch defender Philippe Sandler from Zwolle for a fee of 2.5m.

Manchester United

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot from Porto for a fee of 22m;

Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of 59m.

Newcastle

Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague for a fee of 4m;

Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Dortmund for a fee of 7m.

Watford

Defender Ben Wilmot from Stevenage for a fee of 1.7m.

West Ham

Defender Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer from Fulham.

Wolves

DR Congo forward Benik Afobe from Bournemouth for a fee of 14.2m;

Portuguese midfielder Diogo Jota from Atletico Madrid for a fee of 14m;

French defender Willy Boly from Porto for a fee of 12m.

