Home / Voting / 2026 Women’s World Soccer Awards voting 2026 Women’s World Soccer Awards voting Jamie Evans 13 October 2026 / 16:27 BST14 October 2026 / 13:20 BST Thank you for taking part in the 2026 World Soccer Awards. To vote, please complete the form below and click ‘Submit’. ← BackThank you for your response. ✨ Name(required) Email Country/region of work Women's Player of the Year #1 Women's Player of the Year #2 Women's Player of the Year #3 Women's Player of the Year #4 Women's Player of the Year #5 Women's Manager of the Year #1 Women's Manager of the Year #2 Women's Manager of the Year #3 Women's Team of the Year #1 Women's Team of the Year #2 Women's Team of the Year #3 Submit Δ Jamie Evans