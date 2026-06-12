‘The competition is slowly warming up’

US attention is slowly turning to the 2026 World Cup, writes Henry Winter

Click here to read World Soccer’s guide to the 2026 World Cup

A couple of middle-aged American soccer fans in a bar here in Kansas City last night patiently explained to me when their compatriots would fully embrace the World Cup. They weren’t put off by the cost of tickets, the politicisation of a sports event, or a lack of interest in a sport that already ranks below gridiron, basketball and baseball. It was the group format. They would get truly into the World Cup when the games carried proper jeopardy from the knockout stages.

That was understandable, especially as the competition has been watered down by the increase to 48 nations. There are games lacking any interest to locals, as one of the fans explained. He mentioned DR Congo versus Uzbekistan as lacking profile.

They willingly watched South Korea versus Czechia in the bar, and each took a side, to try and give the contest more meaning to them. It came good as a sporting spectacle in the second half. But the pair made the point that it’s about the result as much as the sport, and one indicated that it was also about having a wager on the contest.

The States are only just now realising that this tournament is amongst them, that the world is here, barring those they have refused entry. At least Kansas City has more obvious World Cup presence than parts of Florida. KC airport is plastered with signs welcoming “soccer fans”. There was plenty of FIFA merchandising on display, and a large Lionel Messi picture hanging in arrivals. The only really alarming note at the airport was the “severe weather shelter” near the baggage carousels.

The opening two matches have provided sufficient talking points and the USMNT soon play, which will intensify interest levels. The competition is slowly warming up. It is worth recalling the start to USA 94 that was initially overshadowed and then blossomed into a tournament with mainly full houses. The start was eclipsed by a road-show that felt a side-show but became the main show for a while.

Covering Germany v Spain in Chicago, I was invited on to a local radio station to explain this soccer lark taking place at the hallowed, 63,000 sold-out Soldier Field. The presenter listened patiently to my eulogy about the beautiful game. He probably worried about plummeting ratings, and hastily opened the phone-lines. Rather cockily, I expected a series of callers enquiring about the magic and mystery of the greatest game and an opportunity to continue my missionary work. The first caller came straight to the point: “Getting back to OJ…” he began.

And normal service was resumed. Everyone was fixated with OJ Simpson and the chase along the LA freeway in his white Ford Bronco driven by a friend and former team-mate Al Cowling. The chase clashed with the opening game of the World Cup. It showed the resilience and appeal of soccer that the tournament went on to be a huge success with record gates.

What is really needed in the US now is some huge home-grown soccer heroes. They have a handful. Christian Pulisic isn’t quite A-list. Landon Donovan holds his own in stellar company on Fox. But for a country of such size, and immigrant influx from soccer-mad countries, they can surely still develop a superstar. A winner in the land that loves them.

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So far in Florida, where they still train, England have experienced 35ºC heat that burned Declan Rice’s forehead, lightning that even spooked some locals, a tremor that shook the media hotel but not the wonderfully laidback receptionist, and a thunderstorm that delayed their friendly with Costa Rica in Orlando by an hour.

Germany ‘74’s status as champions of the World Cup of Weather appears secure. YouTube footage reveals the filthy conditions that gripped the Frankfurt semi-final between West Germany and Poland in 1974. That was simply a torrential downpour. But next stop for England? Kansas City, home of the twister.

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It’s easy to see why Fox Sports wanted Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a pundit for its World Cup coverage over here in the United States. For personality as well as insight. When Zlatan signed for LA Galaxy, a friend of mine, Brendan Hannan, the club’s media VP, had to sort a suitably grand reveal for the charismatic Swede. So an animal was duly sourced for Zlatan’s regal welcome photoshoot. A lion.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here