‘It’s not how you start’

What lessons from history can World Cup hopefuls Spain take after stumbling against Cape Verde?

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Much is being made of the tournament favourites Spain drawing their first game, humiliatingly to tiny Cape Verde. Don’t panic! Everyone recalls Spain losing their opening game on their way to glory in 2010. Gelson Fernandes’ goal for Switzerland did that early but not lasting damage. “It’s not how you start,” the England winger Bukayo Saka said here in the media bunker in Kansas City, pointing to how teams evolve and strengthen during tournaments. “We’ve seen that in the past with other winners.”

I looked back to 1982 to see if this were true. Analysing the last 11 World Cups, eight of the eventual champions won their opening games.

Italy drew their first three matches of ’82 but finished with a flourish. But most teams that go on to win tend to start strongly. Argentina won their opening game of 1986, defeating South Korea 3-1.

In winning Italia ’90, West Germany began with a 4-1 victory over Yugoslavia who had Dragan Stojkovic and Dejan Savicevic in their ranks. West Germany then had to see off Carlos Valderrama, Marco van Basten, Tomas Skuhravy, Paul Gascoigne and Diego Maradona in the final.

Brazil commenced confidently in 1994, putting five goals past Russia and Cameroon, before having to battle their way for the rest of the journey. They famously had to grind out their victory on penalties against Italy. France began 1998 full of belief, and did not concede a goal for 222 minutes until Denmark’s Michael Laudrup converted a penalty. France finished it even more strongly, trouncing Brazil.

Brazil themselves swept through 2002, winning every game. Italy began 2006 with a win over Ghana. In 2010, Spain lost that opener to Switzerland but then took control, tightened defensively and their four knockout games ended 1-0. Germany began 2014 by vanquishing Portugal. France won their opening game of 2018 against Australia. Argentina lost their first group match of 2022 – to Saudi Arabia – and are now about to launch the defence of their title here in Kansas City. In the unlikely event they lose to Algeria, Argentina can lean on history for support in their recovery..

Click here to read World Soccer’s guide to the 2026 World Cup

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Talking of Argentina, Kansas City is awash with shirts of light blue and white stripes adorned with No 10 and the name of either Maradona or Messi. One fan climbed out of his van to show me the replica World Cup he was cradling like a baby. He had Maradona on his back. And the message from the Argentinian camp is you write Messi off at your peril. That was the mood as the players gathered for a final training session. Veteran Messi watchers felt he was stepping up a gear, padding around with a bit more pace and purpose. Ready for another adventure, the last at this level.

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The full name of Cape Verde’s history-making, Spaniard-defying goalkeeper is Josimar José Evora Dias. It should have been Jorge Valdano but the registrar rejected his father’s wish. So dad chose Josimar. To continue the confusing name game, he’s called Vozinha which should really be the male version, Vozinho. Except, he’s called Vozinha because he was raised by his grandmother. After his seven saves denied Spain, Vozinha said that he cried because his grandparents never lived to see this famous day and visa complications prevented his mother from attending. Let’s hope the authorities ensure a smoother passage for her for Cape Verde’s next games. If he needs to whip up any support, Vozinha can turn to his growing Instagram account. Before kick-off yesterday, Vozinha had 57,000 followers. He now has 5.5m. The power of the World Cup – and people’s love of the underdog.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here