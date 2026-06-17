‘It’s all in the mind’

As England’s World Cup campaign finally kicks off, captain Harry Kane tells his team-mate to “be free in the mind”

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“Be free in the mind”. Is that really what it comes down to? Harry Kane feels much of England’s travails on their travels since 1966 are partly down to mindset. All the years of hurt, the near-misses, the tournament after tournament of hope then broken dreams. Yes, there have been technical and tactical missteps but it’s also in their head. “Not streetwise enough”, as Wayne Rooney angrily declared as England sloped embarrassed out of Rio in 2014.

It’s in the mind. Why is Lionel Messi a footballing genius? Technique, balance, vision and also mindset. He’s a winner. He believes. Messi showed that over 80 minutes for Argentina against Algeria in Kansas City. Why is Michael Olise tipped for the Golden Ball here at a World Cup that yesterday fully sprang into life? Belief in his ability in crunch moments. Olise demonstrated that in the second half for France against Senegal. Why is Kylian Mbappe so good? Intelligence and speed of movement, ruthlessness of finish and winning edge.

It’s why Jude Bellingham is so important to England. He has the ability – and mentality. It’s why Tuchel’s “play brave” philosophy is reflected in an expected front six against Croatia tonight of Elliot Anderson with Declan Rice in midfield; Bellingham as the No.10 behind Kane and flanked by Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon. England are going for pace and pressing, for running off their markers into space. In the home of the Cowboys, England aim to resemble the Raiders.

Kane embodies the state of mind required. Belief fuels Kane, that belief deepened as he comes off the back of a successful season at Bayern Munich where he won the German domestic double. He has the winning mindset. He shows it every time he steps on the field. Others who will follow him on to the pitch like Bellingham, Rice and John Stones also have that mentality of winners. They’ve won major club honours. They will need it against such tough competitors as the experienced Luka Modric (40), Mateo Kovacic (32) and Ivan Perisic (37). Croatia invariably punch above their weight at World Cups because of their mindset.

England have to follow suit. It’s been too long, too far. They’ve covered millions of miles in qualifying since 1966 and then trekked around tournaments in Mexico, Spain, Mexico again, Italy, France, Japan, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar. For no reward. I’ve covered almost 400 of the 1,082 games in England’s history. I’ve seen them struggle, especially against top-20 sides, especially against teams good at keeping possession and making England run around, tiring themselves out. Now we reach the Land of Opportunity, the land of the brave. Here in Dallas, England play Croatia tonight, daring to dream but only if they are free in the mind.

On the eve of the Croatia challenge, I asked Kane about his message to his team-mates to “be free in the mind”. England have had good players over the past 60 years, I mentioned to the captain, so was the failure to claim a second star on the shirt simply psychological? “I don’t think it’s just the mentality,” Kane replied, adding, “It plays a part for sure. The pressure of major tournaments, the expectation, the media, everything that’s around it. I don’t think it’s been easy to deal with as a nation. This generation has dealt with it as good as any and extremely close to being over that line.” Kane thought of the 2018 semi-final and two European finals.

He continued, “It comes with the whole package, (being) technically good enough, physically, good enough shape, and then mentally. It’s having the right balance of experience and youth, and all that coming together. We’re going to need that in this tournament. The message is just to be free in the mind, go for it, go for the win, go for a pressing, leave it all out there, then you can hold your head up high, no matter what the outcome.”

Kane repeated his message. “From my point of view it is just making sure that all the players feel free in their minds to express themselves. They’re here for a reason, for the seasons they’ve had for their clubs. Ultimately it’s a chance to showcase that on the bigger stage.” They have to seize the moment and banish the fear.

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Boarding a flight from Kansas City to Dallas, I found myself sitting next to a stadium designer who was in charge of a group of kids heading off on an adventure which I gathered involved prayer and beaches. He was fascinated by Harry Kane. He wanted to know everything about him as a role model as well as a player. Kane’s a great England captain, represents team and country well. He matches David Beckham’s 115 England appearances tonight (only Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton are ahead). Kane will never be able to match Beckham’s seemingly ubiquitous presence on commercials here, promoting everything from bricks (“build it like Beckham”) to beers. Kane wouldn’t chase that profile anyway. He’s currently too busy chasing silverware.

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It was quite entertaining watching local TV news reporters here in Dallas excitedly delivering their lines to the studio as England fans sang in the background. The reporters clearly didn’t have a clue what a couple of the chants were about. Tonight could be loud and lively.

Catch up on the rest of Henry Winter’s World Cup Diary here