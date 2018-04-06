Alexandre Lacazette may play for Arsenal now, but he made his career at Lyon.
Alexandre Lacazette – Arsenal and France
Talent Scout (March 2014)
Talent Scout (March 2014)
Having gone from fitful right-winger to sure- fire stellar striker over the past few months, lacazette has already scored more goals in Ligue 1 this season than in his last two campaigns combined. And as the league’s leading French marksman this term, he could be Brazil-bound in June.
“I’m in the form of my life,” says the striker who has family roots located in the French caribbean island of Guadeloupe but has been on the books of his home-town club since the age of 12.
“Throughout my career there’s been people who haven’t been sure about me. This season I think I’ve replied to a lot of the questions. I’m looked at differently now.”
Yet for all his prowess in front of goal this term, and his superb inter-play with fellow Lyon front man Bafetimbi Gomis, Lacazette does not have the highest of profiles and tends to lose out in the publicity stakes to team-mates such as rising midfield starlet clement Grenier and playmaker Yoann Gourcuff.
Hardly an overnight sensation, he has represented France at every level from under-16 to the senior side, notably winning a european title with the under-19s in 2010 and reaching the semi-finals of the World Under-20 championship the following year.
“Alex is very effective in front of goal, does his bit creatively and does not skimp in his efforts,” enthuses his Lyon coach, Remi Garde.
“He moved into another dimension when he was called into the senior French side last year and definitely can go even higher.”
