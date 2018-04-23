What Life For Tite After Brazil? | Tim Vickery

Coaching a major European club would be the logical next step for Brazil's coach

Tim Vickery’s Notes from Brazil: What life for Tite after Brazil?

Daniel Alves has played under many of the giant coaches of European football, including Pep Guardiola. But when he was asked by the Brazilian media to name the outstanding coach of his career, he did not hesitate. “It is Tite,” he said.

Of course, opinions of players on their current coaches should always be taken with a pinch of salt. Daniel Alves needs to stay in the good books of the Brazil boss is he going to crown his international career with a World Cup win in Russia.

Nevertheless, the achievements of Tite are undeniable – winning the domestic, continental and world titles with Corinthians in 2011-12 was highly impressive, especially since no South American side has subsequently managed even to be competitive in the Club World Cup. And then, in mid 2016, he took over a Brazil team languishing in 6th place in World Cup qualification, and in real danger of missing out on the competition for the first time ever. Instead, with 10 wins and two draws, 30 goals scored and three conceded, Tite turned the qualification campaign into a victory parade.

“He has strength of personality and character,” says Daniel Alves. “He is able to deal with people in such a way that extracts the best from everyone.”

Part of the success of Tite is clearly down to tactical development. He made his name at the start of the century as a 3-5-2 specialist. But he has never allowed himself to be stuck in a groove. Indeed, the stand out line of Brazil’s qualification campaign was his declaration that “I have learned how to learn.” He acquired the ability to organise a European style 4-4-2 – working with Andres D’Alessansdro at Internacional was important in this process. And in recent years, his intense study of European club football has taught him how to keep his team compact, first to ensure defensive solidity, then in the search for numerical superiority in the opponent’s half of the field.

And, as Daniel Alves makes clear, there is more to Tite than a shrewd tactical brain. There is also the charismatic nature of his communication. Like some captivating hip priest, he speaks with rare conviction, right into the eyes of his interlocutor. The former Uruguay captain Diego Lugano, refers to Tite as a “snake charmer”. This is meant as a criticism – a product of Corinthians v Sao Paulo rivalry – but it also works as an accurate description of the coach’s success in getting his message across.

But how much of this ability is linguistically specific? Or, to use less clumsy words, would Tite’s methods work as well with players who do not speak Portuguese? It is a question with interesting consequences for his career after leaving the Brazil job.