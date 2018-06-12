Check out all the latest La Liga transfer news, signings, and fees here.

La Liga Transfers – All Completed and Confirmed Signings

In this piece we will update you with all completed signings and transfers taking place in La Liga. Some notable moves right now include Rodri moving to Atletico Madrid from Villarreal, Vinicius Junior going to Real Madrid, and Santi Cazorla moving to Villarreal from Arsenal. Take a look at the full list below. (The transfer figures are in Euros)

Alaves

Swedish forward John Guidetti from Celta Vigo for a fee of 4m.

Athletic Bilbao

Defender Ander Capa from Eibar for a fee of 3m;

Romanian defender Cristian Ganea from Viitorul for a fee of 1m;

Midfielder Dani Garcia on a free transfer from Eibar.

Atletico Madrid

Midfielder Rodri from Villarreal for a fee of 20m.

Betis

Defender Antonio Barragan from Middlesbrough for a fee of 1m;

Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui on a free transfer from Eibar.

Celta

Defender David Junca on a free transfer from Eibar.

Eibar

Chilean midfielder Fabian Orellana from Valencia for a fee of 2m.

Espanyol

Midfielder Sergi Darder from Lyon for a fee of 8m.

Getafe

Forward Jaime Mata on a free transfer from Real Valladolid;

Argentinian goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola on a free transfer from Las Palmas;

Midfielder Markel Bergara on a free transfer from Real Sociedad;

Uruguayan midfielder Mauro Arambarri from Atletico Boston River;

Mexican defender Oswaldo Alanis on a free transfer from Deportivo Guadalajara;

Portuguese defender Vitorino Antunes from Dynamo Kyiv.

Rayo

Goalkeeper Alberto Garcia on a free transfer from Getafe.

Real Madrid

Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Junior from Regatas Flamengo for a fee of 45m.

Valencia

French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter Milan for a fee of 25m.

Villarreal

Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi from Angers for a fee of 18m;

Midfielder Santi Cazorla on a free transfer from Arsenal.

