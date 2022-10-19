The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the editor

Well, it’s here: World Soccer’s ultimate guide to the 2022 World Cup.

148 pages.

32 teams.

832 players.

8 stadia.

26 expert contributors.

Everything you need to know about Qatar 2022.

With just one month to go until the kick-off of what promises to be the most unique and controversial World Cup of all time, you don’t want to miss this.

To avoid disappointment, order your copy today before stocks sell out.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

Contents

Introduction

4 Keir Radnedge Introduction

6 Samindra Kunti Global view

Team guides

10 Argentina

14 Australia

18 Belgium

22 Brazil

26 Cameroon

30 Canada

34 Costa Rica

38 Croatia

42 Denmark

46 Ecuador

50 England

54 France

58 Germany

62 Ghana

66 Iran

70 Japan

74 Mexico

78 Morocco

82 Netherlands

86 Poland

90 Portugal

94 Qatar

98 Saudi Arabia

102 Senegal

106 Serbia

110 South Korea

114 Spain

118 Switzerland

122 Tunisia

126 United States

130 Uruguay

134 Wales

RTF

138 World Cup bookazine

140 How they qualified

144 Stadiums

146 Schedule

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.