The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.
From the editor
Well, it’s here: World Soccer’s ultimate guide to the 2022 World Cup.
148 pages.
32 teams.
832 players.
8 stadia.
26 expert contributors.
Everything you need to know about Qatar 2022.
With just one month to go until the kick-off of what promises to be the most unique and controversial World Cup of all time, you don’t want to miss this.
To avoid disappointment, order your copy today before stocks sell out.
Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor
Contents
Introduction
4 Keir Radnedge Introduction
6 Samindra Kunti Global view
Team guides
10 Argentina
14 Australia
18 Belgium
22 Brazil
26 Cameroon
30 Canada
34 Costa Rica
38 Croatia
42 Denmark
46 Ecuador
50 England
54 France
58 Germany
62 Ghana
66 Iran
70 Japan
74 Mexico
78 Morocco
82 Netherlands
86 Poland
90 Portugal
94 Qatar
98 Saudi Arabia
102 Senegal
106 Serbia
110 South Korea
114 Spain
118 Switzerland
122 Tunisia
126 United States
130 Uruguay
134 Wales
RTF
138 World Cup bookazine
140 How they qualified
144 Stadiums
146 Schedule
