Out now: World Soccer November

From the editor

With just over a month to go until Qatar 2022 kicks off, and in the final issue before World Soccer‘s renowned World Cup special goes on sale, this edition presents us with the perfect opportunity to highlight the players to watch at what will be a groundbreaking tournament.

World Cups always throw up evocative stories, major shocks and revelations, and in this issue we take a closer look at some of the potential headline-makers in Qatar – whether it be an effervescent Canada looking to make their mark at a first World Cup since 1986; Sadio Mane hoping to make history with African champions Senegal; or innumerable World Cup wild cards ready to make an impact on the biggest stage, such as Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere, Croatia’s Marko Livaja, Ghana’s Felix Afena-Gyan or 50 other stars all with their own interesting stories and hopes of fulfilling personal ambitions.

Make sure that you don’t miss our bumper World Cup special on sale October 19 – it’s the only preview to Qatar 2022 you’ll need.

Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor

CONTENTS

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

9 The month in numbers

11 Jim Holden Football fairy tales

12 Keir Radnedge United for sale? Not likely

14 Jonathan Wilson Manchester City’s Champions League gamble

20 On The Radar Marcus Edwards

HEADLINERS

20 Barcelona An extraordinary summer at the Camp Nou

21 Charles De Ketelaere Milan’s new wonderkid

22 Iran A turbulent World Cup preparation

23 Dwight Yorke Macarthur FC’s new manager

24 Marko Livaja Croatia’s star striker?

EYEWITNESS

26 Canada From World Cup nobodies to stars of Qatar

30 Norway Nordic nearly men

36 Australia The world’s most isolated football club

FEATURES

40 Player Biography Sadio Mane

46 World Cup Wildcards 50 players to watch in Qatar

60 Face to Face Tim Cahill

64 Spotlight on Felix Afena-Gyan

68 Turn Back The Clock The 150th anniversary of international football

72 Special Report FIFPro

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

76 World Cup 2023 qualifying update

WORLD SERVICE

80 Copas update Libertadores & Sudamericana

82 Africa Morocco change hands before the World Cup

84 India FIFA lifts ban on Indian federation

86 Palestine Established as a solid Asian power

88 Australia A-League Men season preview

90 Liechtenstein Vaduz defy the odds