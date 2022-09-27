Out now: World Soccer November

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.
From the editor
With just over a month to go until Qatar 2022 kicks off, and in the final issue before World Soccer‘s renowned World Cup special goes on sale, this edition presents us with the perfect opportunity to highlight the players to watch at what will be a groundbreaking tournament.
World Cups always throw up evocative stories, major shocks and revelations, and in this issue we take a closer look at some of the potential headline-makers in Qatar – whether it be an effervescent Canada looking to make their mark at a first World Cup since 1986; Sadio Mane hoping to make history with African champions Senegal; or innumerable World Cup wild cards ready to make an impact on the biggest stage, such as Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere, Croatia’s Marko Livaja, Ghana’s Felix Afena-Gyan or 50 other stars all with their own interesting stories and hopes of fulfilling personal ambitions.
Make sure that you don’t miss our bumper World Cup special on sale October 19 – it’s the only preview to Qatar 2022 you’ll need.
Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor
CONTENTS
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
9 The month in numbers
11 Jim Holden Football fairy tales
12 Keir Radnedge United for sale? Not likely
14 Jonathan Wilson Manchester City’s Champions League gamble
20 On The Radar Marcus Edwards
HEADLINERS
20 Barcelona An extraordinary summer at the Camp Nou
21 Charles De Ketelaere Milan’s new wonderkid
22 Iran A turbulent World Cup preparation
23 Dwight Yorke Macarthur FC’s new manager
24 Marko Livaja Croatia’s star striker?
EYEWITNESS
26 Canada From World Cup nobodies to stars of Qatar
30 Norway Nordic nearly men
36 Australia The world’s most isolated football club
FEATURES
40 Player Biography Sadio Mane
46 World Cup Wildcards 50 players to watch in Qatar
60 Face to Face Tim Cahill
64 Spotlight on Felix Afena-Gyan
68 Turn Back The Clock The 150th anniversary of international football
72 Special Report FIFPro
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
76 World Cup 2023 qualifying update
WORLD SERVICE
80 Copas update Libertadores & Sudamericana
82 Africa Morocco change hands before the World Cup
84 India FIFA lifts ban on Indian federation
86 Palestine Established as a solid Asian power
88 Australia A-League Men season preview
90 Liechtenstein Vaduz defy the odds