Italy squad profiles

Full details of the Italy squad for Euro 2016.

Squad update

Final squad

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi BUFFON

156/0

Juventus

Age 38 (28.01.78)

The most capped Italian of all time, he is an ideal captain: inspirational on the pitch and clued up off it.

Mattia PERIN

1/0

Genoa

Age 23 (10.11.92)

Third choice who went to Brazil in 2014 but whose only cap was in November 2014 against Albania. Highly rated in Italy.

Salvatore SIRIGU

15/0

Paris Saint-Germain (Fra)

Age 29 (12.01.87)

Has lost his place at PSG to Germany’s Kevin Trapp but is likely to retain Conte’s trust. In and around the Italy squad for the past six years.

Defenders

Andrea BARZAGLI

54/0

Juventus

Age 35 (08.05.81)

A World Cup winner in 2006, he is arguably having his best-ever season with Juve. Can play in a back three or four.

Leonardo BONUCCI

55/3

Juventus

Age 29 (01.05.87)

Tough character who once flattened an armed robber outside a Turin car showroom. Solid, elegant defender who is able to initiate attacks.

Giorgio CHIELLINI

82/6

Juventus

Age 31 (14.08.84)

An automatic first choice for the last decade, he was a key element in Conte’s Juve and can play left-back in central defence.

Matteo DARMIAN

21/1

Manchester United (Eng)

Age 26 (02.12.89)

One of the few success stories of Italy’s disastrous 2014 World Cup, he played in all 10 qualifying games for Euro 2016.

Mattia DE SCIGLIO

22/0

Milan

Age 23 (20.10.92)

Has plenty of pace and can play on either flank. Milan’s much improved second half of season form will has done his prospects no harm.

Angelo OGBONNA

10/0

West Ham

Age 28 (23.05.88),

Around the Italy team since making his debut in November 2011, Ogbonna can hardly be considered a surprise. Helped his cause with a generally impressive first season in the Premiership with West Ham.

Midfielders

Federico BERNARDESCHI

2/0Fiorentina

Age 22 (16.02.94)

An attacking midfielder who made his debut in March in the friendlies against Spain and Germany. Looks to have a bright future.

Antonio CANDREVA

36/3

Lazio

Age 29 (28.02.87)

His main job is to get down the right flank and provide the ammunition for Pelle, but is much more than just a decent crosser.

Daniele DE ROSSI

102/17

Roma

Age 32 (24.07.83)

Experienced deep-lying central midfielder. Overlooked in recent seasons but called up following injuries to others.

Alessandro FLORENZI

15/2

Roma

Age 25 (11.03.91)

Essentially an attacking midfielder but plays at right-back for his club. Scored from 60 yards against Barcelona in the Champions League last autumn.

Emanuele GIACCHERINI

23/3

Sunderland (Eng)

Age 31 (05.05.85)

A regular under Cesare Prandelli, but lost place after moving to England. Back in Italy on loan at Bologna.

Thiago MOTTA

25/1

Paris Saint-Germain (Fra)Age 33 (28.08.82)

Italo-Brazilian who was recalled for the March friendlies. Brings experience, tactical awareness and a good touch.

Marco PAROLO

18/0

Lazio

Age 31 (25.01.85)

Classic, hardworking defensive midfielder who gets forward to effect. Involved in the qualifiers and at the heart of Lazio’s Europa League run.

Stefano STURARO

0/0

Juventus

Age 23 (09.03.93)

Uncapped Sturaro represents not only the biggest surprise in Conte’s squad but also indicates much of his Euro 2016 gameplan. Deprived by injury of quality players such as Verratti and Marchisio in midfield, he has opted for the solid, physical and above all versatile qualities of the Juventus man.

Forwards

EDER

9/2

Sampdoria

Age 29 (15.11.86)

On loan at Internaziionale, the Italo-Brazilian became the 43rd “oriundo” (foreigner of Italian origins) to play for Italy when making his debut.

Ciro IMMOBILE

12/1

Borussia Dortmund (Ger)

Age 26 (20.02.90)

Striker who spent last season on loan to former club Torino following an ill-feted move to the Bundesliga.

Stephan EL SHAARAWY

18/3

Milan

Age 23 (27.10.92)

In an unsettled season, he joined Monaco on loan in the summer and then Roma in January. The son of an Egyptian who married an Italo-Swiss woman.

Lorenzo INSIGNE

8/2

Napoli

Age 24 (04.06.91)

Just 5ft 4in but able to look after himself. Has had a great season alongside Gonzalo Higuain in Serie A.

Graziano PELLE

11/4

Southampton (Eng)

15 July 1985 (age 30)

Central target man who has spent much of the Premier League season on the bench but could lead Conte’s attack.

Simone ZAZA

9/1

Juventus

Age 24 (25.06.91)

Fourth in the pecking order at Juve (behind Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata) but played in five Euro qualifiers.